Waterloo and Kitchener parking ban in place tonight as cities recover from snow storm

Veronica Reiner

| February 19, 2025

The University of Waterloo sign covered in snow. (Photo credit: Veronica Reiner)

Waterloo and beyond are recovering from a significant winter storm this past weekend, as the cities of Waterloo and Kitchener extended a significant weather and snow event/parking ban until 11:59 p.m. tonight, Feb. 19. 

“We’ve had record snowfall in just a few days,” said Bob Henderson, Waterloo’s director of transportation services, in a release. “Crews have been working around the clock through the holiday weekend and will continue to do so until the network is fully addressed. 

“With temperatures where they are, the snow isn’t going anywhere until we haul it away. Clearing and hauling snow is labour intensive, and if we get additional snow, we’ll be forced to pause those operations to clear roads again.”

Snow clearing crews are prioritizing school zones, intersections, and narrow streets. The volume of snow created challenges when finding space to clear to buildup from the city’s roads, transportation network, sidewalks and intersection crossings.

Last week, UW closed all campuses due to snowfall, including Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge, and Stratford early on Feb. 12, and entirely on Feb. 13. This closure included athletics and recreation facilities. 

Environment Canada is estimating a 60 per cent chance of flurries tonight, with winds of up to 15 kilometres an hour.

A buildup has accumulated across many areas on the Waterloo campus:

A buildup of snow on the roof of the Lyle S. Hallman Institute for Health Promotion building.

Two snow covered benches outside the SLC.

An icicle forms outside the medical clinic.

Snow accumulates on the memorial of Louis Funcken.

A buildup of snow on a bridge leading to EV3.

Snow covers half the steps leading up to Dana Porter Library.

The University of Waterloo sign covered in snow.

Snow covered tables and benches outside the SLC.

