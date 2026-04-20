Waterloo begins search for next Vice-President, Research and International

The University of Waterloo has officially launched its search for a new Vice-President, Research and International (VPRI), and is asking students to take part in the process by sharing their input.

In an email sent to the Waterloo community on April 20, the university announced that the search is now underway and will include a consultation phase. As part of this, students, staff, and faculty are invited to complete a short questionnaire by May 1, 2026. The feedback collected will help inform what qualities and priorities the university should be looking for in its next VPRI.

The VPRI is one of the university’s key leadership positions, playing a major role in shaping Waterloo’s research landscape. The position is responsible for overseeing a wide range of areas, including research funding and grant support, ethics, partnerships, commercialization, and technology transfer. The role also contributes to building Waterloo’s international reputation and expanding its global research connections.

According to the email, the search will be “comprehensive in scope,” with community consultation being a central part of the process. Responses to the questionnaire will be handled confidentially by an external consulting firm, Laverne Smith & Associates, and participants can choose to remain anonymous.

The university emphasized that this is an important moment for Waterloo and encouraged community members to participate. For students in particular, the search represents a chance to have a voice in a decision that could influence research opportunities, innovation initiatives, and the university’s direction in the coming years.

For students, this is an opportunity to have a say in a decision that could impact the university’s research direction and overall reputation moving forward.