Waterloo Campus to be buried under another snowstorm and hit with extreme cold this Family Day weekend

This Sunday, Feb. 16th, Environment Canada is predicting an additional 10 – 20 cm of snow and freezing drizzle for the Region of Waterloo, as well as the cities of Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge, Wilmot Township, and Woolwich Township.

The upcoming weather is expected to create hazardous road conditions, with reduced visibility and icy surfaces. Commuters and residents are advised to exercise caution, as travel may become difficult, and delays are likely on major roadways and public transit routes.

This accumulation is on top of the 20 cm that fell last week in a snowstorm that led to class cancellations on both Wednesday and Thursday. While roads have mainly been cleared since then, many sidewalks on and off campus remain partially blocked by towering snowbanks, making pedestrian travel difficult and unsafe, which will only worsen with the additional snow.

The storm will subside late Sunday evening, but the region will then face extremely cold temperatures with windchill making it feel close to -30 degrees Celsius.

Unfortunately for students, most of Waterloo’s campus is already closed for the Family Day weekend, so any snow day cancellations would be largely inconsequential, with many university services and classes already on pause. However, students should still monitor updates for any potential impacts on transit, residence services, and essential campus facilities. Of course, building snowmen, having snowball fights, and admiring the beautiful winter scenery are other ways to make the most of the snowy weekend.