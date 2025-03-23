Waterloo defeats Concordia to book a ticket to the U Sports final

An almost sold out crowd packed into the Woolwich Memorial Centre for the game as Waterloo faced the defending champions, Concordia, in the first semi final of the day. Concordia easily defeated STFX in the quarter finals, beating them 5-2 with a four-goal burst in the second period while Waterloo blanked top-seeded Alberta 3-0 to get to the semi finals.

The Concordia Stingers got off to a fast start, applying pressure on the Waterloo Warriors in the first few minutes of the game. A Stingers penalty six minutes into the game for tripping got the Warriors going with sustained pressure in the Stingers zone, including a shot off the post and a few good saves from goalkeeper Verbeek Jordyn.

A Waterloo penalty for hooking with three minutes left gave Concordia a cople of good chance, but Kara Mark was there when the Warriors needed her. As strong forecheck in the last minute by Carly Orth led to a turnover behind the net which Orth was able to feed Gracey Smith and she put the puck away from close range.

In the second period, Concordia once again came out quicker and put early pressure on Waterloo, with Mark having to make a save from close range less than 10 seconds into the period. An early power play for a cross check gave Waterloo a chance to get some contro of the gamel but the advantage came to nothing, with Concordia regaining the initiative once again.

The period really sparked to life after 10 minutes with end-to-end play. Mark had to be sharp on several occasions, including a strong pad save, a save on a break away and two shots that she was able to deflect onto the post. A second power play at 13:55 gave a chance for Waterloo to once again apply some pressure. Concordia was able to kill off the power play, but Waterloo maintained the pressure and were rewarded with a second goal. Lyndsy Acheson shot from the point and a deflection in from of the net sent the puck flying up, Brodi Levitt was quickest to act and tucked the puck into the net.

Concordia finally made the pressure count in the third period, with Alexandra-Anne Boyer putting away a rebound that came to her at the top of the crease nine minutes into the period. Waterloo had a couple of nervy moments before being able to breathe a little easier after Kassidy McCarthy restored the two-goal lead. Concordia pulled their keeper with just under five minutes left and Waterloo was able to put the game away with a pair of empty net goals by Levitt and Madison Pritchard.

Post game Levitt, who spent two years playing for Concordia before transferring to Waterloo last season, said, “[the game] was never going to be easy, especially playing against my old team. I’m super excited to be going to the finals and hope we have what it takes to go all the way through.”

Asked if the Warriors had a preferred opponent, Levitt said, “I played both teams… It doesn’t really matter to me. It is down to how we play and how we come out. Not what’s on the other side of the ice.”

Waterloo will now face either Bishop’s in the final Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m. at the Woolwich Memorial Centre for the Golden Path Trophy. Bishop’s won 2-1 in their semi final, defeating the University of Toronto.