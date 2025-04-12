Waterloo Historical Journal is back after a five year hiatus

After a five year break, the Waterloo Historical Review (WHR), announced their relaunch in March. The historical research journal stopped publishing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restructuring of its editorial board. Many past writers had graduated, and fewer students participated. Despite this, the journal is alive again, allowing students to share their work and join in the historical discussions.

According to Stefan Venceljovski, outreach coordinator, it was challenging to find new contributors. “It was difficult to find people who were passionate about having their voices heard and put out,” he said.

The WHR is well-known in academia, publishing works by students and professors. Submissions cover many historical related topics, including political, social and cultural histories, public history and memory studies. Past editions have even gone beyond UW and have reached students at Laurier and the University of Guelph.

The submission process for WHR remains rigorous yet supportive. Every year, the journal receives between 10 and 20 articles, carefully peer-reviewed by a team of about six editors. Authors get clear feedback and helpful criticism. This helps them keep their work original and ready for publication. Venceljovski said that if someone doesn’t get their article published, they should try again next year. He stressed that everyone is encouraged to write an article. In the end, about 10 articles are chosen for publication. This means only the best and most relevant pieces will appear in the final edition.

They want high-quality and original research papers. They also seek scholarly articles, case studies, literature reviews, and book reviews. Submissions from both undergraduates and graduates are welcomed.

WHR’s message to students wishing to submit their work is: just do it. “Share what matters to you and jot down your thoughts,” Venceljovski urged. It is an opportunity for students to put their thoughts and ideas into the world without the academic pressure of being graded. Writers can focus on topics or historical events they love and improve their writing in a supportive academic setting.

Other than just being able to publish, being penned to WHR has its advantages for both undergraduate editors and student writers. It allows students to experience real scholarly publishing, sharpening their research and writing skills. For many, it also builds their résumé by showing their ability to write and engage in academic discussions. “They get to write freely without having to worry about a grade. They get to express their opinions,” Venceljovski said.

The WHR has been publishing since 2009.