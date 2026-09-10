Waterloo mourns the sudden passing of second-year football player

Early this morning, UW and Warriors football announced the passing of second-year biochemistry student Daniel Molla.

Entering his second year as a Warrior, the 19-year-old Waterloo native was an alumnus of Waterloo Junior Warriors Football. He played offensive line for UW and was described as “an outstanding young man in the classroom, on the field and especially as a teammate to his football brothers,” by head coach Chris Bertoia.

A GoFundMe campaign has been organized to support his family and loved ones’ expenses during this trying time.

A cause of death has not been announced at this time.

This is a developing story. Imprint will provide more details as they become available.