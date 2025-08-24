Waterloo Warriors football team falls to Ottawa Gee-Gees: 27-12

The Waterloo Warriors men’s football team faced off against University of Ottawa Gee-Gees for the opening game to the 2025-26 season, with Ottawa winning the match 27-12.
The University of Waterloo’s football team played against their Ottawa counterparts at the Waterloo Warriors Field yesterday afternoon at 4 p.m.
With 56 out of the 106-person roster being first years, the Warriors are one of the youngest teams among the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) team lineup and were looking to start off strong after struggling last season. In an interview published on OUA.tv before the match with Canadian Football Perspective, head coach Chris Bertoia mentioned that the team had focused on building foundational skills before this season, implementing a 5-days-a-week training regimen starting late October last year. “We’re a young team… we’re focusing on us, we’re focusing on the process… how we can develop this team, our culture, the culture of brotherhood… having trust and faith and holding each other accountable.”
While the Warriors didn’t secure a win this time, they showed strong defensive plays with potential for growth in offence. The defense helped the team score a safety in the third quarter, and the Warriors also scored multiple field goals: Brandon Swain scored one in the first quarter before first year Evan Astolfo scored two goals in the second and third quarter. The game’s third quarter ended with Warriors closing in on the Gee-Gees who were in the lead at 14-12, before Charles Asselin and Zachary Copeland from the opposing team scored a touchdown and field goals to put Ottawa ahead.
Their next game is Aug. 30 against the Toronto Varsity Blues in Toronto at 7 p.m.