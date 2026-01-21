We asked Imprint staff if they managed to stick to their New Year’s resolutions

It feels like just the other day we welcomed 2026. Now, we’re nearly wrapping up the first month of the year. It seemed like the perfect time to check in with the Imprint staff team on the New Year’s resolutions and whether they managed to stick to them.

Resolution: Meal prepping

“My new year’s resolution is to stop spending money on food and [learn] to meal prep and eat at proper times. For example, when I have class, I tend to forget to either eat or pack something depending on my schedule, and I usually end up buying food on/off campus rather than eating at home.”

Emma Danesh, senior website editor

Resolution: Staying healthy & practicing self-care

“I have two main resolutions: one is to keep my ongoing streak of not being sick and the other is to get better at self-care by taking more breaks. As someone with chronic illness, it can be difficult when there’s a lot you want to achieve, but your body says no and you can’t predict when it does. But wearing an N95 equivalent mask to protect myself, and being better at setting boundaries have made my health a lot more stable.”

Angela Li, staff writer

Resolution: Create more & consume less

“This year, one of my resolutions is to create more and consume less. I want to get off my phone and stop spending hours doomscrolling, and instead spend the time writing, painting, colouring, or learning a new craft.”

Thea East, senior magazine editor

Resolution: Hitting the gym & crocheting

“This year, I’m trying to keep my gym attendance persistent and I’ve also made it a goal to crochet one piece of clothing per month!”

Karen Zhou, creative director & videographer

Resolution: Pursuing hobbies & advancing skills

“I really want 2026 to be my year of creative improvement, so I’m trying to set aside more time for myself to pursue my hobbies (mainly film, video editing and photography).”

Prita Tarigan, social media & photographer

Resolution: Socialising & getting out there

“I think this year is my year of getting more comfortable being social. I’ve always been super focused on my academics, and even my creative hobbies are more independent, and I’ve realized that working hard on those things has made me become more introverted over time. So this year I want to do lots of things with my new roommates, and get out of the house and meet new people!”

Nikaash Kulkarni, social media & layout design

How are you progressing towards your resolution?

“So far, it’s going well. I’ve been keeping myself accountable and going home after my classes to make myself food. I’ve given myself rewards every so often so I can treat myself once a month.”

Emma Danesh, senior website editor

“So far I’ve gone two years (and counting!) without being sick while wearing a mask every day in class. I’ve also had way fewer flare ups and gotten way more done in shorter amounts of time after taking longer breaks rather than pushing myself through the stress. I hope it stays that way (and maybe even gets better!) in 2026.”

Angela Li, staff writer

“I would say I have stuck to this pretty well so far. I usually plan my week on Sundays and I have been intentionally carving out time to do things that are more creative like writing or photography and that has helped me to prioritize that more over just scrolling on social media.”

Thea East, senior magazine editor

“I already have 1/12 pieces of clothing done!”

Karen Zhou, creative director & videographer

“I’ve started compiling a short list of projects I want to complete so (hopefully) by the end of the year, I can look back and see how much I’ve created and progressed in my skills!”

Prita Tarigan, social media & photographer

“So far I’ve stuck by my resolution but I’m not putting too much pressure on it. As for my new roommates, I’ve played some board games with them already which was really fun. I bought some concert tickets for shows happening in the spring so hopefully I can meet new people there as well! I also made plans to meet up with some old friends in Toronto soon.”