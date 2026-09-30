Welcome to Waterloo!

Welcome, Waterloo Warriors! As you are beginning a fresh chapter at UW, you will be residing in this area for quite some time. But do not worry – whether you are heading back home, exploring nearby cities, or travelling within Waterloo Region, we have transit options that connect you to different destinations. This will be a transportation guide for your trip to St. Jacobs Farmer’s Market, the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Hamilton, Stratford, London, and more regions.

Before looking into specific destinations, here is a brief overview of the main modes of transportation that you will see in this guide:

The ION rail and GRT buses are the most common options for local transportation within the tri-city (Waterloo-Kitchener-Cambridge) area. These are free for UW students who have the U-Pass included in their tuition. GO Transit connects Waterloo to various regions, including Hamilton and the GTA. Fares range between $10 and $20 depending on the distance and can be paid with a PRESTO card or credit/debit card. The FedBus is an exclusive option for UW students that is operated by WUSA. Operating during class weeks but not exam periods, FedBus connects students to destinations across the GTA and London. Buses run on Fridays and Sundays. Tickets must be purchased in advance for the trip via their website or at Turnkey Desks. FlixBus is a bus service that offers diverse destinations from two departure stops in Kitchener. It is required to secure a ticket through the FlixBus app or website before the trip.As the ticket prices increase closer to the departure date, make sure to purchase it as soon as possible.

Uptown Waterloo & Downtown Kitchener

Uptown Waterloo is where many people go for a night out, as there is a variety of restaurants, cafes, and pubs. Heading further in the same direction will take you to Downtown Kitchener, which includes the health sciences satellite campus and more places to explore. As both two destinations are southeast of campus, they can be reached by similar modes of transportation, such as taking the ION or walking.

From the UW Station, it takes only around 5 minutes to reach Willis Way Station in Uptown Waterloo and 20 minutes to reach Central Station in Downtown Kitchener. Keep in mind that this option is completely free for most UW students and that you must have your WatCard to travel, as the ticket inspectors come to check your U-Pass validity at times. For Uptown Waterloo, one of the best ways to visit in the fall and summer terms is by walking. It takes about 20-25 minutes to pass through Waterloo Park, and this way, you will be able to have a nice, refreshing walk while exploring the town in more detail.

St. Jacobs Farmer’s Market

St. Jacobs is a small village in northern Waterloo, known for its unique aesthetic that reflects the Mennonite heritage. At the northern end of Waterloo, there is a local market district that includes the must-visit St. Jacobs Farmer’s Market. They are only open on Thursdays and Saturdays with different operating hours, so double-check its official website before visiting. As many vendors at the Farmer’s Market only accept cash and debit, it is recommended to bring an appropriate payment method with you.

Departing from UW, you can take different routes on the GRT Bus for free with your U-Pass. Bus route 19 directly takes you to the farmer’s market within 30 minutes.You can also take route 201 and then transfer to 21, which will take about 40 minutes to get to the destination. Driving to the market district by car only takes around 10 minutes from UW, but it might take some time finding a parking spot since it is a popular tourism spot.

Downtown Cambridge

Cambridge is a city in the southern part of the Waterloo region, and it is where the School of Architecture satellite campus is located. The campus is located at Galt, in the northern part of Cambridge, and many students travel by car or using public transportation. If you’re not travelling near the school of architecture, there are different transit options to get to other parts of the city as well.

From UW you can use public transit services like GRT or GO transit. Currently, there are no direct public transit options, so the trip takes 1 hour and 15-45 minutes with one transfer for most routes. For GRT, you can take the Southbound ION, transfer to bus route 302 or 206 at Fairview Station, and then get off at Ainslie Station near the Cambridge campus. By GO bus, you can take route 25 at UW Station, and it stops at a few terminals in different parts of the city. If you’re transferring from GO bus route 25 to the architecture campus, you can take GRT bus routes 302 or 51, depending on where you get off. A quicker way to the Cambridge campus is by driving 35 minutes from UW. To note, UW employees and students will have to purchase a parking permit to use the campus parking lot starting from September 2026.

Stratford

Stratford is a city located approximately 45 minutes away west of Waterloo by car, and it is where the school of interaction design and business campus is located. As a city recognized for its artistic culture, it is worth experiencing Stratford’s theatres, local shops, and scenic parks. However, many places in downtown Stratford either close early or open late, so it is suggested to double-check the operating hours of where you plan to visit in advance.

From the UW main campus to the Stratford satellite campus, there is a shuttle bus term pass available to students, and it offers a 45-minute direct trip. This option is for upper-year GBDA students, as the first-year students get free shuttle travel once a week to the Stratford campus. The pass is first-come, first-serve with limited quantities, so for those who must bus to Stratford from Waterloo, buy your passes as soon as the sale begins. It is also recommended to travel to the Stratford campus by driving or finding a carpool. As Stratford is not a part of the GRT, you are not able to travel further without a car once you get to the campus building. This way, you will be able explore the city without distance limitations and park for free at the campus parking lot. A daily GO train route that connects Union to Stratford has begun to serve starting this July. Stratford is the new station extended from the Kitchener-Union line, and for students who live near the Kitchener GO Station, this 40-minute direct trip would be a good option to consider.

Hamilton

For the Hamilton area, the most accessible travel option from UW would be taking the GO transit. On weekdays, a direct bus runs hourly, connecting UW to Hamilton, which also makes stops at other university stations on the way.

The GO Bus route 17 takes you directly to Hamilton GOo Centre, and the stops include four universities: UW, Wilfrid Laurier University, University of Guelph, and McMaster University. From UW to Hamilton, the trip is around 2 hours and 40 minutes long with a total of seven stops on the way. On the weekend, there is no direct travel to Hamilton, but you can take GO Bus routes 25 or 30, then transfer to routes 47 or 40. This option takes about 2 hours and 30 minutes to 3 hours and 30 minutes depending on the route and schedule. For longer travel using GO Transit, including Hamilton, it is recommended to use the $10 one-day weekend GO pass for more cost-efficient travel.

Greater Toronto Area (GTA)

The GTA is a common destination for many UW students, whether they are just going out or visiting home. As it is a big area, there are diverse public transportation options available depending on the schedule and the specific destination you’re heading to. GTA commonly uses the PRESTO card to travel within the area, so for students who visit often, it is recommended to get a PRESTO card with a discounted student fare, which you can apply for online.

The most popular travel option to GTA is GO Transit, where you can take the train from Kitchener Station or the GO bus from the UW campus and nearby stops. If you are going to downtown Toronto, there is a direct train from the Kitchener GO Station to Union Station, and this trip takes about 1 hour and 40 minutes. From the UW Station, GO bus routes like 25 or 30 run daily, but it takes one more hour to get to Union Station as you must make a transfer. An exclusive option for UW students is travelling by the FedBus. The FedBus directly takes students from UW’s Davis Centre (DC) to and from the GTA every Friday and Sunday with destinations like CF Markville, Richmond Hill, York Mills Station, and McCowan Station. The ticket price per trip starts from $26 for the GTA, and tickets must be purchased prior to the trip online or at Turnkey Desk in SLC or DC. Flixbus is a travel alternative from Kitchener to Toronto that provides a more comfortable trip for the 2-hour drive. This option also requires booking in advance through their app or website, so make sure to get your tickets before travelling.

London

London is a city west of Waterloo, where Western University is located, and whether you are visiting your family or friends, there are different bus routes that connect you to London directly from UW.