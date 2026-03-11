Waterloo updates nuisance bylaw, issues parking ban ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

The city of Waterloo has updated its nuisance bylaw and will implement a street parking ban ahead of the annual St. Patrick’s Day street party near Ezra Avenue.

The parking ban will be in effect from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on March 14 and March 17. This applies to the area bordered by Columbia Street West, Weber Street North, Bridgeport Road East and Albert Street.

The updated nuisance bylaw, which passed in a Feb. 23 council meeting, added two provisions that prohibit the obstruction of highways and pedestrian areas, and require individuals to leave the highway when directed by enforcement.

The city did not seek an injunction order for 2026 St. Patrick’s Day as they did last year.

“Waterloo Regional Police have been working closely with emergency services and community partners over the past several months to ensure a well-coordinated response leading up to St. Patrick’s Day,” said Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) Cst. Bradley Hickey in a statement to Imprint.

“WRPS officers have spoken with student unions from the University of Waterloo, Wilfrid Laurier University, and Conestoga College, as well as students in the university district, and provided education about the City of Waterloo’s nuisance bylaw and what to expect if it’s disobeyed.”

Neither WRPS or the city would clarify whether some measures from previous years would be put in place for this year, such as closed circuit television cameras installed on streetlights in the area.

Fines range from $400 up to $1,200, depending on the activity and whether it is a first offence or subsequent offence. For example, littering in a public place will have a penalty of $400 for the first offence, and $800 for subsequent offences. The full list is available on the City of Waterloo website.

Last year, WRPS arrested 17 people, laid more than 250 charges, and spent about $308,800 in connection with the St. Patrick’s Day gathering. These numbers were comparable in 2024 – WRPS laid 257 charges and spent about $318,000 in connection to St. Patrick’s Day.