What will fall in Waterloo look like?

Sept. 22 marked the first official day of the fall season. So, as we ring in the season of falling leaves, Thanksgiving, Halloween, and of course, reading week, let’s see what this years’ autumn weather has in store for us.

The Waterloo region is located in southern Ontario. As per the Weather Network’s latest forecast on what fall will look like, we won’t be in for too much of a surprise this fall. Most of us would agree that late August and early September brought some unexpectedly chilly mornings. The good news for those of us who prefer warmer temperatures is that mid September through to the month of October is expected to have temperatures higher than average. Richard Petrone, a professor in the department of geography and environmental management and part of the Hydrometeorology Research Group at UW shared his insights on how fall in Waterloo will play out. Petrone emphasized a mild September and October, but adds, “things will likely transition to more wintery temperatures pretty quickly in November.” He added that over the next three months, precipitation appears unlikely.

Are you looking to snag some sweet fall pics to share with friends or on social media? When it comes to autumn, it’s the array of shades that make for truly spectacular photography. Southern Ontario’s window for optimal fall foliage colours is estimated to be Oct. 10-25 this season, with the peak window being between Oct. 10-22.

Current patterns suggest the possibility of milder temperatures to persist into November, but meteorologists will remain vigilant. The possibility of sudden cold air interruptions won’t entirely rule out an unexpectedly early winter hitting us come November. To provide insight into what we can expect in late November and December, we can also take a peek at the Weather Network’s historical weather records from 2005-2025. The high for October has been 14°C with the average lowest temperature hitting a brisk 5°C. As for November, the monthly high has been about 7°C with temperatures dropping to -1°C. Average November snowfall is about 2 cm.

Whether you choose to snuggle by a window with a good book or go hiking across trails within the region, we’re in for an exciting new season of both falling leaves and new possibilities.