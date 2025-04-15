What would re-election mean for students under Bardish Chagger’s leadership?
| April 15, 2025
Bardish Chagger is the Liberal candidate for the Waterloo riding in the upcoming federal election on April 28. Chagger has served three consecutive terms as the elected Member of Parliament (MP) for Waterloo after first getting elected in October 2015. If re-elected, she will serve her fourth term.
In addition to serving as MP, Chagger was also appointed the Minister of Small Business and Tourism by Justin Trudeau in 2015. She has also served as the Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth in 2019 followed by her position as Chair of the Committee on Procedure and House Affairs. Additionally, she was also the first woman to be named Leader of the Government in the House of Commons.
One of the main issues that Chagger identified as being of top priority for the people of Waterloo is housing. She explained how this is a wide- ranging issue affecting everyone from families to students. The MP discussed how her campaign is working to increase housing supply and bring down costs by backing federal policies such as the removal of GST on purpose-built rentals. This was done to support students in Waterloo in finding affordable and stable rentals.
Waterloo’s MP went on to discuss more student-faced initiatives that she has backed during her time in office. Chagger highlighted the implementation of the six-month interest-free period after graduation on student loans and how postsecondary related issues are of great importance to her and her campaign.
Chagger went on to explain how not only is housing an issue for Waterloo, but many people are concerned with external impacts from the U.S. and the threat to Canadian sovereignty. When discussing people’s concerns, Chagger said, “I do believe U.S. tariffs are on people’s minds and who would stand up for Canada, including for our country’s sovereignty.” She went on to impress the importance of having a leader that makes decisions that are in the best interest of Canada.
Another stand out aspect of the MP’s campaign is her efforts to amplify the voices of the people of Waterloo. With Chagger being from Waterloo and attending UW herself, she explained how passionate she is about the importance of Waterloo and the communities in it. While discussing the importance of this issue, Chagger explained how her “campaign is focused on ensuring that the diversity of places within the riding of Waterloo continue to be heard in Ottawa.”
Chagger discussed how her advocating for students and her belief in the importance of voting lead her to support and push for polling stations to be available on-campus for students. She explained how it is not just a logistical fix location wise, but a democratic imperative by including student voices.
The MP expressed the importance of this election not just domestically but on an international level. She went on to explain how Canada needs a leader who is going to “stand up and speak up” for the nation and that this is why it is so important that everyone votes. Chagger encourages everyone in Waterloo to take the time to cast their ballot on election day.
Campus News, Local News, News
Thea East
| April 15, 2025
