What’s behind the construction at STC?

If you have recently found your usual study spot in the Science Teaching Complex (STC) rearranged or blocked off entirely, you are not alone. Over the past month, students have had to navigate shifting seating layouts and temporary restrictions across floors, raising questions about what exactly is happening inside one of the campus’s busiest academic buildings.

According to Jonathan Hyde, associate director of infrastructure development and plant operations, the building’s skylight has been leaking for several years, leading to damage in the interior gypsum board beneath it. The project is classified as routine maintenance, meaning it does not require approval from the university senate.

While temporary fixes such as exterior sealant repairs were attempted, the problem persisted due to structural issues, including gaps in the transition seals between the skylight and the roof, blocked internal drainage, and incomplete secondary sealing.

To address this, the current project involves fully removing and replacing the sloped glazing system skylight. The new installation will include updated structural supports and improved sealing, specifically designed for the building’s conditions. Additional work includes installing scaffolding for safe access and repairing nearby interior finishes affected by the leaks.

Construction is expected to continue through the term, with completion anticipated by May 2026.