What’s going on with WUSA Thrift?

As we approach chilly months, I always find myself thrifting as an affordable way to freshen up my wardrobe and prepare for the changing seasons. Before its temporary shut down, the WUSA Thrift made this a reality, utilizing discarded and donated clothes from students and repurposing them to the community at affordable prices.

In winter 2024, WUSA Thrift chose to temporarily close and looked into possibilities of renovations, ultimately deciding to work with Plant Operations to renovate the space that used to be the Apple II Hairstylists. WUSA marketing manager Alexander Kelley highlighted their goal for improved light fixtures, new paint, and removal of old mechanical and electrical elements.

Although WUSA has not provided a specific timeline of exactly when they are planning to open, Kelley claims that they are working on reopening as soon as feasible, as capacity challenges and workload are currently delaying progress.

In the meantime, WUSA Thrift Sidewalk Sales, pop-up events hosted by WUSA Thrift, have been occurring to help provide affordable clothing to the UW community while the store undergoes renovations. At their most recent Sidewalk Sale on Oct. 9, many students attended and shared their hopefulness for a reopening soon. Many first year students were unaware of the previous thrift store, expressing their excitement for the thrift store to return, and stated that they would visit often.

Many students also conveyed that the thrift store would be helpful due to its affordability, with one student highlighting their appreciation for the low prices. They also highlighted the accessibility due its location in the heart of campus, with another student indicating that it would also open up jobs and volunteer opportunities for students.