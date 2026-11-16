When you’re a student, it can be hard to know how to move forward or who to ask for advice on the matter. Ultimately, the best answer lies in yourself, and tarot cards can point your intuition towards ideas you might never have considered.

Tarot card reading is a form of cartomancy, and has a long, storied history dating from the fifteenth century. A traditional tarot deck consists of 78 cards: 22 Major Arcana and 56 Minor Arcana cards, with the latter split into 4 suits: pentacles, wands, swords, and cups. Each card symbolizes a theme or archetype, and interpretations are context-dependent.

This reading for November was done with a four-card spread focusing on four key areas for students: intrapersonal matters (the self), interpersonal concerns (social life), work (co-op), and school. Keep in mind that all of these are just for fun — if you ever pull a card associated with a negative meaning, it doesn’t always spell trouble!

The Self – Eight of Pentacles (reversed):

Unlike in the typical playing card deck, drawing a card upside down in tarot has a distinct meaning! While the meaning of a card in reversed position is often assumed to mean “the opposite” of its meaning when upright, reversed cards can also indicate subversions, inversions, and unexpected results.

The suit of pentacles in tarot often represents occurrences related to material resources, like health, wealth, possessions, and physical capacity. Similarly, the Eight of Pentacles card drawn upright stands for progress in work: upskilling, gaining mastery in something, or steady progress towards a goal. When reversed, it indicates stagnation. You may feel like you’re plateau-ing, not feeling motivated to achieve personal goals, or struggling to stay focused on daily tasks. Be wary, too, of the Dunning-Kruger effect: you might overestimate or underestimate your skills when tackling new challenges this month.

But don’t worry — November is a time of transition, when the vitality of fall fades into winter and people start to hunker down indoors for warmth. Regression and lethargy are normal during this time of year. If you’re feeling frustrated at your personal development, take things one step at a time. Don’t be afraid to ask questions and be open to hearing any answer. Take any assumptions of skill or knowledge (including your own) with a grain of salt.

Social Life – King of Cups

Cups are the suit of tarot cards most linked to the element of water, associated with emotions and the unconscious self. The King of Cups is the epitome of this, representing generosity, compassion, and control of your internal feelings.

When it comes to your social life, the King of Cups foretells success in social relationships. Your friend group may grow closer after hanging out in November, or a conflict with a partner may be successfully resolved. You may find steadfast support and loyalty among the people in your circle. You might also find that being more generous and optimistic during this month will bring you more rewards, or mitigate the risks you encounter. Taking the high road and staying emotionally mature in difficult situations may yield much better benefits down the line than taking the easy way out of spite.

Like a king and his table lined with goblets, the key takeaway is to approach this month with an open mind and heart. Even when the world feels like it’s crashing down, don’t forget to lend a hand to those who need it and keep hope alive.

Work – The Wheel of Fortune

When stacked in numerical order, the tenth card of the tarot deck is the Wheel of Fortune, one of the Major Arcana cards. The Wheel of Fortune represents exactly that: the cycles of life, death, and fate. Negatives will be balanced by positives, and good results may be followed by something less desirable. Change is one of the few constants in life, and this card advises the viewer to be prepared for it in any form.

Your next co-op might have suboptimal pay, but you might have a great boss and good co-workers. On the other hand, maybe you’ll ace an interview for a role, but not get matched with the job you wanted. You may meet someone at work who will help launch your future career, or you may discover that your current path isn’t something you want to pursue anymore. The biggest piece of advice here is to never lose sight of the other side of the coin. Do your best even when things feel out of your control, don’t count your chickens before they hatch, and don’t forget to look for a silver lining on a cloudy day.

Academics – The Hierophant

For insight on school and academic pursuits, we’ll end with another Major Arcana card. The Hierophant is a symbol of authority, order, and traditional institutions. Historically depicted with a high priest or pope in medieval decks, the Hierophant can also represent strong ethics, moral righteousness, and spiritual wisdom.

If you’re considering a research project or position that is attractive but risky, this card advises you to stick to the safer route. You may want to apply for further education in fields where viable careers often start with a graduate degree. On a smaller scale, following the beaten path when approaching essays may give you fewer headaches in the future. At the same time, if you’re facing conflicts between your values and what you have to do in your studies, this is your sign to stick to your ethics where you can. Explicit resistance may not be an option if you’re required to use certain tools or take certain stances for academic work, but do the right thing within the limits you’re given.