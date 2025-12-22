What’s open and closed around Waterloo throughout the winter holidays?

UW will close for the holidays as of Wednesday, Dec. 24 until Jan. 2. Across the City of Waterloo, many facilities will close for Christmas and New Year’s as well.

Recreation centres, including Albert McCormick Community Centre, RIM Park Manulife Sportsplex and Bechtel Park Manulife Soccer & Sports Centre, will close at noon on Dec. 24 and stay closed until Dec. 26. The one exception is Moses Springer Community Park, which will close all day on Dec. 24. These same facilities will close early on Dec. 31 and stay closed all day on Jan. 1, except for Bechtel, which will be closed all day on Dec. 31.

The Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex and Swimplex follow a similar schedule – the Swimplex will close at 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 24 (with the building closing at noon) and reopen at noon on Dec. 27. On Dec. 31, the Swimplex will close at 1 p.m. and the building will close at 3 p.m. Both will remain closed on New Year’s Day.

City Hall offices will close at noon on Dec. 24, and the building will be fully closed by 2 p.m. Municipal offices will remain closed from Dec. 25 to Dec. 28. The building will reopen to tenant businesses on Dec. 29 and 30, but city offices will remain closed during that period. City offices will close at noon on Dec. 31, and close completely on Jan. 1.

The Rink in Waterloo Public Square will close at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 and stay closed on Christmas.

The Waterloo Service Centre will close at noon on Dec. 24 and remain closed until Jan. 1. Their customer service counter will be closed as of today (Dec. 22) to Jan. 5 due to construction, so in-person payments will not be available during that time.