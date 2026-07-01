What’s open and closed on Canada Day?

Canada Day is upon us, July 1, and with that comes a list of what places will be open or closed around UW.

A majority of food services will be closed, including UW Food Services Administration, Brubakers, Browsers Cafe, CEIT Cafe, Evergreen Cafe, Liquid Assets Cafe, Jugo Juice, as well as all Tim Hortons and Starbucks locations. Flock Stop will remain open.

The Market (Claudette Miller Hall) will remain open from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Any other food service location that is open for the summer will reopen on Thursday, July 2. All libraries on and off campus will be closed, including Davis Centre Library and Dana Porter Library.

All athletic facilities (PAC, CIF, PAC Pool, CIF Arena) around campus will be closed. Print + Retail solutions will also be closed.

The SLC and SLC Turnkey will remain open as well, but Turnkey@DC will be closed.

Places off campus students may want to go to, such as Conestoga Mall and Fairview Park Mall, will be closed as well. After Canada Day, the malls will resume their usual schedules.

All regional administrative offices will be closed; including Waterloo, Kitchener, and Cambridge, as well as airport administrative offices. Curbside waste collection will continue. Grand River Transit will operate on a holiday service schedule, which can be found on all route schedules. MobilityPLUS will continue to operate. For those who have subscription trips, the trips for July 1 will be automatically cancelled.

The following cooling spaces will remain open for Canada Day, following their normal schedules: 500 Parkside Dr., 22 Bridgeport Rd. W. 99 Regina St. S., and 2001 University Ave. E.