What’s open and closed on Victoria Day?

Victoria Day is right around the corner, approaching this coming Monday, May 18. Here’s what will be open and closed around UW.

Most UW Food Services locations on campus will be closed, including Brubakers, Browsers Café, Evergreen Café, Liquid Assets Café, CEIT Café, Jugo Juice, as well as all Tim Hortons and Starbucks. Some locations such as The Market (Claudette Miller hall) will remain open over the holiday.

All libraries on and off campus will also be closed. These include the Dana Porter and Davis Centre libraries, as well as all branches of the Waterloo and Kitchener Public Libraries. The Fitness Centre and other athletics facilities will be closed on campus, and will not be operational.The Student Life Centre will remain open, including the Turnkey Desk and Flock Stop.

Some locations off campus will remain open for students to enjoy their long weekend. Conestoga Mall will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Kitchener’s Fairview Park Mall will also be open on Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.