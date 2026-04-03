What’s open and closed over Easter weekend?

Easter is fast approaching, and there will be plenty of service changes at UW and across Waterloo Region throughout the weekend.

At UW the Student Life Centre, and Flock Stop will be open 24/7 on Friday, April 3, as well as Turnkey Desk, but Turnkey @ DC will be closed that same day and over the weekend.

Most food service locations will be closed on Friday, including Brubaker’s, Browser’s Café, CEIT Café, Ev3rgreen Café, ML’s Diner, Tim Hortons in DC and SLC. The exceptions are The Market at CMH, Mudie’s in V1, and REVelation in REV. The full list of schedules is available on UW’s website.

PAC and CIF will be closed Friday and Sunday, and open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dana Porter and Davis Centre libraries will be closed on Friday, and reopening on Saturday (11 a.m. to 12 a.m. for DP, 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. for DC) and Sunday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

The following regional administrative offices are closed from Friday to Monday: 99 Regina St. S. in Waterloo, 150 Frederick St. in Kitchener, 150 Main St. in Cambridge, Region of Waterloo International Airport Administrative Offices, and Home Child Care offices.

Garbage, organics, and yard waste collection will continue as normal on Friday. Transfer stations for residential drop off at the Cambridge Waste Management Site and the Waterloo Waste Management Site will be closed on Friday and Monday.

Grand River Transit (GRT) will operate on a holiday service schedule on Friday. MobilityPLUS service will operate, but subscription trips for Good Friday will be automatically cancelled and must be rebooked by calling 519-744-2241. Regular service will return Monday. GRT customer service locations at 35 Ainslie St. S. in Cambridge, 105 King St. E. in Kitchener, and 250 Strasburg Rd. in Kitchener will be closed on Friday, Sunday and Monday.

Home Child Care offices will be closed, but licensed care will operate as scheduled by providers. Region of Waterloo International Airport administration offices will be closed, but airport operations will not be affected.

All Region of Waterloo library branches will be closed on April 3 and April 6. Regional museums will be open with adjusted hours. Joseph Schneider Haus and Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum will be open Friday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The McDougall Cottage Historic Site will be open on Friday, Saturday, and Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Welcome Spaces at 99 Regina St. S. in Waterloo, 20 Weber St. E. in Kitchener, and 150 Main St. in Cambridge will be closed. The Service First Call Centre will remain open 24 hours a day throughout the Easter weekend.