What’s open and what’s closed on campus over the Easter long weekend?

Easter long weekend is here, with the statutory holiday Good Friday taking place tomorrow. With that, there will be closures and a change of hours on campus and across Waterloo region, including:

Food service operations will mainly be closed from April 18-20, including Browser’s Café, Brubaker’s, Starbucks STC, Tim Hortons Dc, while others will be closed until April 30, including Ev3rgreen Café in EV3, Jugo Juice in SLC and CIF, and Liquid Assets Café in Hagey Hall. Some establishments have long weekend hours, including The Market at UWP, open from 9 .m. to 9 p.m. from April 18-19 and Tim Hortons SLC, open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A full list is available on UW’s website here.

Both the Dana Porter Library (11 a.m. to 2 a.m.) and Davis Centre Library (11 a.m. to 3 a.m.) will operate on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

All print and retail solutions locations , including the W Store in South Campus Hall, MC, and General Services Complex will be closed on April 18.

PAC and CIF will be open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on April 19, and closed from April 18-20.

The SLC and turnkey desk will remain open during the long weekend.

Across Waterloo region, Grand River Transit (GRT) is operating a holiday service schedule on Good Friday, noted on all route schedules. GRT will operate as scheduled on Easter Monday. GRT customer service locations in Kitchener and Cambridge will be closed Friday and Monday.

All branches of Region of Waterloo libraries will be closed on Friday, Sunday and Monday.