Where to find some of the best trails in Waterloo Region

Summer has finally arrived in Waterloo. As the days lengthen and formerly dark, chilly evenings are replaced by afternoons filled with warmth, sunsets, and birdsong, it is the perfect time to be outside, reconnect with nature, and get started on some adventuring!

The benefits of hiking are truly endless. Hike Ontario emphasizes how hiking remains an excellent means of reducing stress and reigniting our vitality, is a natural kind of movement to the human body (over half of the muscles in the human body are meant for walking), and can be an excellent and accessible means of getting a cardiovascular workout in. Health benefits aside, the chance to birdwatch, spot a deer, discover new plant or flower species, or even an opportunity to get away from the world of indoor screen time and reconnect with friends in a natural setting, can be refreshing and inspiring.

If you’re looking for ways to get active and ditch the indoor screen time for some real-world exploring this summer, there are many options around UW to take a hike – who knows, you might even spot some unexpected wildlife!

Waterloo Park – Silver Lake Loop

Length: About two kilometres

Estimated time: About 30 minutes

Elevation gain: About 52 metres

Address: 50 Young St. W., Waterloo

Best time to visit: Year-round

Situated just past South Campus Hall, Waterloo Park is one of the most well-known locations to go for a hike. The loop overlooking Silver Lake offers the chance to spot mallards, geese, and if you’re lucky, you might even spot a stork! The boardwalk overlooking sections of Silver Lake offers the chance to get closer to the water and experience the park from a different perspective, as you stand on a platform directly on the lake. With plenty of picnic tables around the park, there is also the option of bringing snacks with you on your hike, so you can refuel at a table later. This loop is considered an easy hike, given its shorter distance and low elevation.

Columbia Hills Loop

Length: About four kilometres

Estimated time: One hour and ten minutes

Elevation gain: About 140 metres

Location: 819 Columbia Forest Rd., Waterloo

Best time to visit: March-November

The entrance to this loop trail begins near a residential area at 819 Columbia Forest Rd. The trail is dog-friendly and offers scenic views of forestry and wildlife. With varying elevation and being a trail relatively close to the city, the Columbia Hills loop offers a break from the stimulation of city life and a chance to unwind in nature.

GeoTime Trail

Length: About four and a half kilometres

Estimated time: One hour and fifteen minutes

Elevation gain: About 145 metres

Location: 594 Sundew Dr, Waterloo

Best time to visit: Year-round

The GeoTime trail is a popular trail in the region for hiking and mountain biking enthusiasts, as well as anyone interested in birdwatching. The GeoTime trail is open year round and leashed dogs are welcome. What makes the GeoTime trail particularly intriguing is that it contains many interpretive signs throughout the route that detail the geological past of the City of Waterloo. Even more notable, “each meter of this 4½-kilometre (2.8-mile) trail marks one-million years of geological history. Every millimetre represents 1,000 years.” Another fun fact about this trail that touches on UW history is that the trail opened (coincidentally) in 2007, which also happens to be UW’s 50th anniversary.

Forwell Trail to Hillside Reserve

Length: About three kilometres

Estimated time: 50 minutes

Elevation gain: About 77 metres

Location: 50 Blue Springs Dr., Waterloo

Best time to visit: March-November

The Forwell trail is perhaps a lesser-known trail in the Waterloo region, but definitely not one to be overlooked! It is considered an easy route and the entirety of the trail is paved. Cycling along this trail is common, so be aware of your surroundings if you’re on foot. For students who own a bike, the wide, paved trail makes cycling an excellent option if visiting this trail. Overall, this trail is an excellent option for those seeking a green oasis at the heart of the Waterloo region. With bridges overlooking several rivers and streams, as well as reported deer, groundhog, and fox sightings, this trail is sure to appeal to wildlife enthusiasts.

Health Valley Trail

Length: About three kilometres

Estimated time: 40 minutes

Elevation gain: About 59 metres

Location: Two main trail entrances: 3075 University Avenue in Waterloo and 35 Albert St. E. in St. Jacobs

Best time to visit: October (visitors report the changing colours of leaves at this trail as especially lovely)

The Health Valley trail is classed as an easy trail, given its relatively low elevation and length, making it perfect for a walk on an active recovery day after a hard workout or if you’re looking for beginner trails in the region. During the winter months, cross-country skiing along this trail is common. Visitors highlight the October foliage as especially lovely along this trail. Further down the trail, you might also spot farm horses or cows wandering freely. The trail can be muddy, so consider your choice of footwear, especially if visiting after heavy rainfall.

Kiwanis Park Loop

Length: About three kilometres

Estimated time: One hour

Elevation gain: About 123 metres

Location: 1,000 Kiwanis Park Dr.,Waterloo

Best time to visit: Year-round

Looking for a park trail that is quieter and further from city traffic than Waterloo park? Consider visiting Kiwanis Park for a moderately challenging hike popular among bird watchers and runners. The trail is partially paved and leashed dogs are welcome. Some visitors report the lake as being a good area for fishing or canoeing.

Walter Bean Grand River Trail

Length: About eight kilometres

Estimated time: Two hours

Elevation gain: About 169 metres

Location: Entrance near University Avenue beside RIM Park and Grey Silo Golf Course

Best time to visit: March-October

Feeling ready to take on a more challenging hike? The Walter Bean Grand River trail is a longer hike with a higher elevation gain, making it a tougher trail to tackle. Its longer distance and higher elevation make it a great option for anyone seeking a higher-intensity workout. Leashed dogs are welcome. This trail is popular among runners, cyclists, and hikers alike, and provides great views of the grand river.

UW Outers Club

If you’re interested in joining a club of like-minded students passionate about exploring the outdoors in the Waterloo region, consider joining the UW Outers Club. The club emphasizes that they get outside during all seasons year-round, choosing to canoe, climb, kayak, or hike during the summer and when there’s snowfall, they often go snowshoeing or skiing. If you’re interested in joining the club, consider reaching out to them via email or Instagram:

Email: outersclub.uwaterloo@gmail.com

Instagram Handle: @wloo.outersclub

If you’re feeling ready to start hiking one of the Waterloo region’s many trails, consider bringing along a friend and making sure you come prepared with water and sunscreen as needed. Whether you’re looking for an easy trail walk with plenty of sights and sounds, prefer the quieter, peaceful ambience of the Forwell trail, or are looking for a trail that has a history and educational aspects involved, consider visiting one or several trails this summer.