Wok Stop opens in SLC

As students settle into the new fall term, Warriors can look forward to the newly opened Wok Stop in the Student Life Centre, located in Brubakers in the same space as Chaska. Wok Stop serves North American Chinese cuisine made with fresh ingredients, and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The menu includes items like orange sesame chicken at $6.99, vegetable chow mein at $4.49, and salt and pepper fish at $6.99. It also has combo options, with the choice of any three items alongside a serving of fried rice or chow mein being the most expensive option on the menu at $12.99. The affordable student pricing is attributed to WUSA’s not-for-profit model, applied to Wok Stop and the two eateries it shares a space with, Chaska and Smarty Pants.

WUSA states, “We run our commercial operations with students at the forefront. Our outlets don’t need to make a profit, rather we look to cover our operating costs. This allows us to keep prices 10-15 [per cent]% lower on average than market rates and other on-campus options, while still providing high-quality food. Any profit that is made goes directly back into student services, infrastructure, events, advocacy, and more.”

As an added bonus to the opening of Wok Stop, WUSA prioritizes student employment with about 15-20 undergraduate students employed across their food outlets, providing valuable work experience.

While Wok Stop, Chaska and Smarty Pants were planned for release concurrently, the pandemic along with construction delays meant the launches had to be in phases. Wok Stop opened this past week, with Chaska opening in October 2024 and Smarty Pants in January of this year.

Feedback on Wok Stop can be sent to feedback@wusa.ca.