Women of Waterloo Pride event celebrates community

From button-making to zine crafting, this year’s Women of Waterloo Pride event on June 26 brought students together for a vibrant evening of creativity, connection, and celebration. Hosted by Women in Math, the event welcomed students across disciplines to mark the end of Pride month with activities like pride-themed Kahoot trivia, pictionary, and a table of giveaways and prizes.

Attendees gathered to unwind, make art, and meet others in a welcoming space that centered community and belonging.

Vandana, a third year mathematical physics student and co-president of the Women’s Club, shared how important these spaces can be: “Finding community at Waterloo is hard. There are a lot of clubs that try. Showing up to more events… it’s helpful for you, but it’s also giving people a sign that you are looking for a community and there are people who are also like you.”

For Vandana, coming to the event was about curiosity, connection, and self-expression: “I think I just want to explore more pride events or see more events. I know we’re just coming to the end of pride month, but it doesn’t mean pride is over, it just means self-expression being who you are. You don’t have to completely know who you are, but just giving yourself the space and the freedom to express who you are.”

The evening drew students from across campus who were looking to give back and help others feel at home. Vix, a fourth year math student and longtime volunteer with pride focused student groups, described why they came. “I wanted to come here, first of all, to help out, because I know it’s a lot of work organizing these kinds of events. But also to meet new people, make people feel comfortable being in this kind of space and socializing and making friends.”

For Vix, pride means pushing past just acceptance: “When we push for just acceptance, a lot of times we miss that bar. So pushing for beyond acceptance, being proud of who we are and being positive instead of neutral. As a trans woman who’s also a lesbian, it’s been very hard to just get to acceptance, so I do try to push hard to be proud of myself and how far I’ve gotten in university.”

Events like this are more than a chance to make a button or win a prize. They’re about building a community that carries forward long after Pride month ends. Vix explained, “Coming into undergrad and not really meeting a lot of other queer people and having these events definitely helps. Even if I don’t make new friends or meet new people, it feels like there is a community out there. I fit in and I belong. And that sense of belonging is so important when I get harassed on the street by people because I look different.”

If you missed this event, keep an eye out for more Women in Math Pride-centered programming next term. Whether you’re looking for connection, solidarity, or just a creative break, there’s a place for you.