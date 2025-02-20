Women’s basketball playoff outlook

Although the Warriors finished the regular season on a dismal note, they have had their eyes set on postseason action for a little over a week now, clinching a spot back on Feb. 18. The Warriors finished the regular season 10-12 and earned themselves a spot in the OUA playoffs and the opportunity to compete for the Critelli Cup.

How is the OUA playoffs set up?

For women’s basketball, the OUA is divided into three divisions: East, West, and Central. The Warriors compete in the west.

Twelve teams will advance to the playoffs, with the winners of each three divisions guaranteed a first-round bye. The fourth team with the highest winning percentage is also allotted a first-round bye. The remaining nine teams with the highest winning percentage are seeded accordingly.

When in the playoffs, divisions do not matter. Each team is ranked 1-12 based on winning percentages.

The playoffs are set up in a bracket style with no re-seeding. Games are single-elimination with the higher-seeded team in the matchup hosting.

Warriors playoff positioning

The Warriors finished fourth in a competitive west division, going 10-12. They were ranked as the 10th place team in the province and received the 10th seed in the OUA playoff bracket.

The Warriors travelled to Kingston to take on the seventh-ranked Queen’s Golden Gaels on Wednesday, Feb. 19, where they fell 48-61.

Players to watch

Nehita Oko-Oboh: #21 fifth-year centre Leads team and province in total rebounds: 276, 129 offence, 147 defence Leads team and province in avg rebounds/game: 13.1 Leads team and province in total blocks: 54

Kymora Stafford: #1 first-year wing Leads team in points per game: 10.9 One of the team’s top offensive options Strong field goal percentage



Although the seeding was not favourable for the Warriors, coming off back-to-back losses, these women are hungry to get back into the win column. Go Warriors!