Women’s basketball playoff outlook

Although the Warriors finished the regular season on a dismal note, they have had their eyes set on postseason action for a little over a week now, clinching a spot back on Feb. 18. The Warriors finished the regular season 10-12 and earned themselves a spot in the OUA playoffs and the opportunity to compete for the Critelli Cup.
How is the OUA playoffs set up?
- For women’s basketball, the OUA is divided into three divisions: East, West, and Central. The Warriors compete in the west.
- Twelve teams will advance to the playoffs, with the winners of each three divisions guaranteed a first-round bye. The fourth team with the highest winning percentage is also allotted a first-round bye. The remaining nine teams with the highest winning percentage are seeded accordingly.
- When in the playoffs, divisions do not matter. Each team is ranked 1-12 based on winning percentages.
- The playoffs are set up in a bracket style with no re-seeding. Games are single-elimination with the higher-seeded team in the matchup hosting.
Warriors playoff positioning
- The Warriors finished fourth in a competitive west division, going 10-12. They were ranked as the 10th place team in the province and received the 10th seed in the OUA playoff bracket.
- The Warriors travelled to Kingston to take on the seventh-ranked Queen’s Golden Gaels on Wednesday, Feb. 19, where they fell 48-61.
Players to watch
- Nehita Oko-Oboh: #21 fifth-year centre
- Leads team and province in total rebounds: 276, 129 offence, 147 defence
- Leads team and province in avg rebounds/game: 13.1
- Leads team and province in total blocks: 54
- Kymora Stafford: #1 first-year wing
- Leads team in points per game: 10.9
- One of the team’s top offensive options
- Strong field goal percentage
Although the seeding was not favourable for the Warriors, coming off back-to-back losses, these women are hungry to get back into the win column. Go Warriors!