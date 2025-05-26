Women’s health conference to take place at Balsillie School in June

From June 6 to 8, the Balsillie School of International Affairs will be home to Embodying the Divine Feminine: A Women’s Health Conference. Hosted by organizers Melissa Finn, Fran Bouwman and Ayesha Nobes, the first annual conference is presented in partnership with organizations including the Ontario Arts Council and Canada Council for the Arts.

Described in a press release as a “weekend of embodied learning, meaningful dialogue, and collective healing,” the conference will include a keynote speech (by Australia-based artist Katie Lloyd), panels, music performances and collaborative discussions. The organizers invite all women and vulva owners to attend and partake in events.

Organizer Melissa Finn spoke about the journey towards putting on the conference, stressing the role of collaboration in the process: “I’m bringing the art side of things, Fran [Bouwman] is bringing the public education and… artists and community members that she knows. And then Ayesha [Nobes] is bringing so many practitioners, like somatic bodywork practitioners and yoga [and health] practitioners.” As well as putting on the conference, Finn is the founder of the Yoni Mudra Art Gallery in Kitchener, which will be opening later this month.

Finn described some of the other things the conference will offer, including vendors set up inside the Balsillie School who provide various supports like trauma, counselling, and coaching services. Presentations held over the weekend will range from body literacy and grounding practices to filmmaking and artist talks. “It’s really about a practice and workshop oriented event,” Finn explained, adding that one goal is to have attendees contribute to a collective mural.

Finn mentioned that discounts are available for those that might be facing financial barriers, and that anyone interested can reach out directly through email at contact@yonigallery.ca. Students who are interested in volunteering at the conference can also reach out.

More information, including tickets, can be found here.