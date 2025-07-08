  • House Ad: A graphic urging you to follow us on social media! Featuring TikTok and Instagram handles, "@uwimprint" and "@uwimprintfiles," set against a blue background with abstract shapes in orange, green, mustard, and white.

WRPS investigating Canada Day sexual assault in Waterloo Park

Imprint Staff

| July 8, 2025

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) are investigating a sexual assault that occurred around Waterloo Park on July 1.

At about 10:30 p.m., a woman was walking on a trail around the area of the park when an unknown man approached her. The man sexually assaulted the victim and left on the southwest side of Waterloo Park towards Seagram Drive. The victim was uninjured.

The man is described as brown, about 5’5″ and wearing a red shirt.

The investigation remains ongoing by the WRPS special victims unit. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, extension 8792. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

