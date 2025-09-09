WRPS looking to identify individual connected to two Waterloo break and enters

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) are investigating two residential break-and-enters in Waterloo.

Between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sept. 3, two residences were broken into in the area of King Street North and Columbia Street West in Waterloo.

In both cases, unknown suspects entered by damaging the front doors of both residences. Once inside, they stole personal items. In one case, a suspect was confronted by the victim and fled the area.

Police are looking to identify the individual pictured in connection to these incidents.

Police encourage residents to take precautions to help protect their homes and property, including:

Locking all doors and windows, including garage doors, even when at home.

Students are reminded to keep residence doors secure and not allow entry to individuals they do not know.

Report suspicious people or activity to police immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call WRPS at 519-570-9777. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.