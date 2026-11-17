WUSA is terminating relationships with some companies Palestinian advocates say are funding the genocide in Gaza.

The student association announced on Nov. 16 that it will no longer do business with Dominos, McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, Burger King, Xbox, Reebok, Disney+, Wix, Expedia, Booking.com, Airbnb, Chevron, HP, AXA, Zara and Cisco. It is also restricting business with The Coca-Cola Company.

These 17 companies are among the targets of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, a global initiative to put pressure on Israel by removing financial support until it complies with international law.

WUSA members had previously voted to pass a motion ending dealings with the listed companies at its Annual Members’ Meeting on March 25, with 79 per cent of attending members voting for the motion. On July 20, a full review of the CSR policy was announced and expected to be completed by October.

WUSA will stop purchasing Coca-Cola branded products, including Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Cherry Coke and other products branded as ‘Coke’ or ‘Coca-Cola.’ “Existing inventory will remain available until depleted and is expected to be phased out by May 2027, if not sooner. Coca-Cola-branded products and its subsidiaries will not be purchased or handed out at WUSA events,” the announcement continues.

Dell, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon are under what WUSA calls a “temporary exemption” until April 30. UW’s server infrastructure, which WUSA uses, includes Dell products. The other three are under temporary approval “due to their position as leading providers in their respective sectors and the essential nature of their offerings” without comparable alternatives. “After April 30, 2027, continued business with any company on the Temporary Exemption List will require formal exemption, supported by appropriate justification under the CSR Procedure,” WUSA states. “The goal will be to minimize the number of such exemptions going forward.”

The companies are identified as priority and organic boycott targets by the BDS National Committee (BNC) for direct or indirect contribution to Israel’s genocide against Palestinians.

WUSA also announced a new vetting procedure that provides criteria to restrict dealings with a company based on human rights, labour, or environmental concerns. Members can submit evidence of a company whose conduct violates the criteria for internal review.