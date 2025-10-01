WUSA formally opposes Bill 33

The Waterloo Undergraduate Student Association (WUSA) has formally taken a stance against Bill 33, the Ontario Government’s Supporting Children and Students Act, 2025. At their meeting on Sept. 23, WUSA’s Board of Directors passed a motion declaring opposition to Section 21.1 of the legislation, which would allow the government to regulate student fees at publicly-assisted universities.

According to WUSA, the bill undermines student agency by limiting students’ ability to collectively decide on fees. The association warns that this would force institutions to rely on unstable opt-in and opt-out funding models, thereby putting important student services at risk.

In a statement on their website, WUSA explained that many fees fund essential support for students, such as food security programs, mental health resources, student-run advocacy services, and student clubs. If Bill 33 moves forward, these services could face cuts or closures.

The stance at UW is part of a larger provincial response. On Sept. 22, the Ontario Undergraduate Student Alliance (OUSA), along with WUSA and other student groups, launched the Coalition to Protect Student Services. The coalition is calling on the provincial government to withdraw or amend Bill 33, arguing that it poses serious risks to the wellbeing and success of Ontario students.

As debate around the bill continues, WUSA says it will keep advocating to protect student agency and ensure that supports critical to campus life remain in place.

More information on what Bill 33 contains can be found here.