WUSA Glow Centre stays connected amid threats of violence

Community “lights up” the way against hate

On Oct. 21, WUSA Glow Centre was made aware of a threat of violence targeting various KW 2SLGBTQIA+ events and organizations earlier in the week. Although Glow did not modify their events as a result, they reiterated the importance of community throughout this time.

The threat, made by an anonymous source, targeted organizations such as Spectrum Waterloo Region and KW Gays & Theys, which caused their events to move online, or be cancelled. Spectrum said to CTV News that they received no follow up communication after WRPS gave the initial warning, which Spectrum called “vague”, and called into question how WRPS handles community safety. WRPS has closed the investigation due to a lack of evidence.

Riley Swistun, the coordinator at WUSA Glow Centre, stressed the importance of community and interconnectivity amidst the threat. They said that had one of their friends at Spectrum not notified them of the tip by WRPS, Swistun and WUSA Glow would not have been aware of it.

“I am very grateful to have those connections – and [that] they reached out to me and let me know.”

Swistun stated that there was a lack of communication between WRPS and UW Police Constables Services, with individuals simply unaware of the threat in the first place. Imprint reached out to WRPS for a statement, but did not receive a response in time for this article.

“With a threat of violence against a marginalized community, I would have hoped they had known.” Swistun said.

Since the stabbing attack at Hagey Hall two years ago that took place at a gender studies class, Swistun said that they and their friends do not feel as safe around the KW area anymore, with that sentiment being felt across campus.

“[The attack] really changed how things ran, and [students] still do feel a bit threatened and anxious about being who they are.”

WUSA Glow is continuing to host events, such as Transgender Awareness Week, between Nov. 13-20, as well as a clothing exchange event for Nov. 17, and a disability awareness workshop on Nov. 19. Swistun says these events will offer a safe space and foster connections for students at UW.