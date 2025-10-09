WUSA launches first Indigenization Action Plan

The Waterloo Undergraduate Student Association (WUSA) has released its first ever Indigenization Action Plan, marking a major step in its commitment to truth and reconciliation.

The plan, introduced in June 2025, focuses on three main priorities — decolonization, reconciliation, and indigenization — with the goal of embedding Indigenous perspectives and accountability throughout WUSA’s operations and services. Main objectives include reviewing partnerships and sponsorships through an Indigenous lens, creating dedicated spaces and support for Indigenous students, and integrating Indigenous content into student programming and curricula.

WUSA describes the plan as a “living document” that will evolve with community input. While timelines and accountability measures have yet to be outlined publicly, the plan represents an important move toward making campus spaces more inclusive and reflective of Indigenous knowledge and experience.

Developed through consultations with Elder Myeengun Henry, the Office of Indigenous Relations, and Indigenous students, the plan draws on national best practices and the university’s own Indigenization strategy.

Imprint has reached out to WUSA for comment.