WUSA to discontinue FedBus service in early December

For nearly 50 years, WUSA’s FedBus has provided transportation for students travelling from the Waterloo campus to destinations within the GTA and London. Now, WUSA has announced that Dec. 6 will be FedBus’s last day of service.

According to data in WUSA’s “Farewell to the FedBus” article published on Nov. 11, FedBus ridership declined by 48 per cent from 2022-23 to 2025-26. This resulted in a revenue decline from $291,703 to $181,710. WUSA attributes the decreased ridership to increased transportation options, such as GO Transit. To continue operating the FedBus, student fees would need to increase — an action WUSA’s Board of Directors decided not to take.

WUSA says it will continue to support students in advocating for affordable transportation while reallocating funds to other areas or services it says will have a greater impact on students’ lives and experiences.