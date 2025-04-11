WUSA’s five year plan review: Did they reach their destination?

Reflecting on WUSA’s 2020-2025 strategic commitments, we see a whole slew of ambitious goals being set out to strengthen student engagement, inclusivity, and support across campus. Prioritizing accessibility, community building, and meaningful opportunities for personal and professional growth, WUSA aimed to cultivate a vibrant and dynamic student experience. Their efforts focused on expanding services, promoting equity, and addressing the diverse needs of students by meeting them where they are.

As we look back on these goals, however, it’s important to assess whether these were successfully achieved. Did the changes implemented truly enhance student engagement? Were marginalized communities better supported? How effective were the expanded services in meeting the evolving needs of students?

WUSA’s early progress on its 2020-2025 strategic plan is reflected in the 2022 Impact Report. Among its key initiatives, they streamlined the Society Event Form process to minimize liability and enhance support for student-led events. They also successfully pushed for the return of a refund-based society fee model, restoring a system that had benefited students before the 2019 Student Choice Initiative. Additionally, WUSA worked to strengthen ties with satellite campuses by engaging with staff and students and conducting surveys to better understand the diverse needs of their student body.

To strengthen data collection, WUSA developed the Representative Survey Platform, allowing for more efficient feedback from students, and conducted a Return to Campus Survey to assess student experiences during the transition back to campus. WUSA also focused on offering additional student roles, such as paid coordinator positions for student-run services.

They demonstrated their commitment to equity and inclusion through anti-racism training for staff and marketing teams, as well as initiatives to remove barriers preventing marginalized students from engaging in democratic processes and employment opportunities. Infrastructure improvements also played a key role in enhancing student well-being, with expansions in student spaces at the Student Life Centre, the addition of new study rooms, and the implementation of the Lounge Plan to create more inviting and functional communal areas.

Much of this momentum was carried forward into 2023, where we saw further progress in all these areas. WUSA worked hard to improve engagement at satellite campuses in Cambridge and Stratford. The orientation team provided support for student volunteers on these campuses and sent swag kits to new students. WUSA also helped launch the first fully self-serve micro-market at the Kitchener campus. In addition, the “Supporting Stratford Project” was initiated, involving focus groups with GBDA students to address challenges like housing and transportation, ensuring that the specific needs of satellite students were met. WUSA also expanded its services beyond the Student Life Centre (SLC) to meet students where they are. The Warrior Breakfast was brought to satellite campuses in the fall, followed by Satellite Campus Lunch in the winter. The Turnkey service introduced a live chat feature to provide virtual assistance from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

WUSA also provided valuable growth opportunities for both students and staff. The orientation team attended the National Orientation Directors Association (NODA) Conference in March 2021, receiving training on topics like accessibility, inclusivity, and sustainability. WUSA’s Commercial Operations team hired over 50 part-time staff, many of whom had no previous work experience, helping them build essential skills. Additionally, co-op students in marketing shadowed full-time staff to gain confidence in handling complex business relationships, while new positions in the Clubs team and a Services Support Specialist role further supported the growth and professional development of staff and volunteers.



Additionally, WUSA renovated more areas of the SLC, including new carpeting and the transformation of the former Bombshelter Pub into a student lounge, which opened in May 2023. These efforts aimed to create a more accessible and welcoming environment for all students.

In 2023 the Inclusive Washroom Project was also carried out in collaboration with Glow and the Office of Indigenous Relations, ensuring that all students had access to safe and inclusive spaces. WUSA also launched advocacy efforts for 2SLGBTQ+ students and those with disabilities. This year, WUSA also assisted with over 1,000 student society events and 500 student-run service events. They enhanced the visibility and accessibility of these services by relocating them to more prominent areas within the SLC. The Advocacy and Campus Life teams worked together to improve how services and their advocacy efforts could be better supported, ensuring a greater impact for students involved in these initiatives.

Finally, they also took significant steps to ensure the financial sustainability of its services and improve student spaces. The planning for the new food outlet, Chaska, was completed, with the opening set for August 2023. However, this was delayed until fall 2024. The SLC’s Strategic Plan was also finalized, setting a direction for future improvements to student spaces. For its goal of enhancing student publications, WUSA also conducted focus groups to gather feedback on Imprint and launch a new direction for its format in the upcoming terms. The data from these initiatives would eventually be used to guide Imprint’s transition from a newspaper to a magazine.

Looking now in 2025, Nick Pfeifle, WUSA’s soon-retiring president, reflects on whether these goals were reached. Regarding the original goal of creating a member management system, Pfeifle stated that the system hasn’t fully realized its initial position. Instead, the initiative has evolved into a platform where students can access discounts and sign up for clubs: “It’s less a social media platform and more of an administrative tool,” he said.

Pfeifle also reflected on the ongoing struggle to ensure that WUSA stays responsive to students. He notes that a loss of student input in decision-making has been particularly disheartening. “I’ve tried my best through just force of will,” he admitted, underscoring the challenge of maintaining genuine student involvement, especially in strategic roles outside of marketing and events.

Another notable area of focus was the expansion of WUSA services beyond the SLC to make them more accessible. While the idea of online services and hybrid meetings seemed vital, Pfeifle offered a nuanced perspective. “Having it in person is a lot more effective,” he argued, emphasizing that deep, meaningful interactions are better-achieved face-to-face. Despite this, the association continues to expand its services, though most are still centralized in the SLC due to logistical limitations. Pfiefle said that this isn’t necessarily a bad thing, mentioning DC Turnkey as an example of a situation where WUSA’s direct involvement isn’t always necessary. He pointed out that various student societies, such as the Environment and Science Societies, already manage specific aspects of campus life independently. While this goal may not have been met, it is a healthy decentralization where societies can handle their domains effectively without WUSA-branded interference. “If it’s a serious issue, they can direct it to us, or if it’s a larger problem, sure, we can step in,” Pfeifle explained, emphasizing the importance of allowing student groups to thrive on their own while still providing support when needed.

As for club administration, Pfeifle acknowledged some improvements in processing times for requests and event approvals. However, he highlighted that there are still occasional delays, referring to recent reports of long wait times for certain approvals. “It’s better, but it’s not perfect,” he said, reflecting the ongoing efforts to streamline operations.

When it comes to financial sustainability, Pfeifle acknowledged the difficult yet necessary decisions WUSA has faced, particularly regarding the closure of the WUSA used bookstore near the end of 2023. He explained that with the increasing popularity of online textbooks and the growing costs of maintaining the bookstore, shutting it down was “almost definitely the correct decision.” Pfeifle noted that while the bookstore was a major financial contributor, the rise of digital textbooks made it unsustainable in the long run.

Looking ahead, Pfeifle stressed that board oversight plays an important role in guiding WUSA’s future but doesn’t necessarily correlate with financial stability. He said that, despite their favourable position now, there has actually been increasingly less board oversight over the years. While that goal, as outlined and described in 2020, may not have been achieved in its intended way, it may also not necessarily be a bad thing.