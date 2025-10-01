WUSA’s Pay-What-You-Can food program delayed

WUSA’s pilot Pay-What-You-Can (PWYC) food program’s launch date was set for Sept. 29 but has since been extended. WUSA’s website currently suggests a new launch date in October 2025.

The program will run out of The Bomber in the Student Life Center to offer students “nourishing, hot, and affordable meals.”

In April 2024, WUSA’s Board of Directors “approved a one-time allocation of $100,000 to support students facing food insecurity,” The allocation amount went toward the PWYC program, which will provide students in need with food support that is both fresh and easily accessible on-campus. Meals will be hot and pre-packaged, with a rotating food menu offering diverse options. Food will be available to students every weekday (excluding holidays) starting at 11 a.m. until supplies last.

Students will order meals through self-serve kiosks in The Bomber. Students can choose to pay the full price, a partial amount, or no fee, depending on what the student can afford. WUSA believes this payment method “helps reduce stigma, as only the student knows how much they paid.”

All current UW undergraduate students are welcome to use the PWYC service. Students must present their WatCards to collect their meals.

For additional food support, students can access WUSA’s Food Support Service hampers, available online via their hamper request form.

Further details and updates on the PWYC program can be found on the WUSA Pay-What-You-Can program page.