Your guide to mental health resources at UW

Coming to university for the first time can be overwhelming – you’re meeting tons of new people, in an unfamiliar environment, while facing new academic and financial pressures. Mental health is deeply personal, and support shouldn’t be one-size-fits-all.

That’s why UW offers so many ways to seek support for mental well-being. Whether you’re looking for therapy, someone to talk to, help after hours, or accommodations that reflect your experience, this guide highlights the mental health resources available on campus, online, and beyond.

Campus Wellness: Campus Wellness provides both Health Services and Counselling Services. It offers individual therapy, mental health assessments, group programs and crisis appointments to UW students. Moreover, Campus Wellness offers proactive workshops and support groups to help students build emotional resilience. These include mindfulness sessions, stress management training, assertiveness workshops, and sessions for specific communities such as 2SLGBTQIA+ or racialized students.

Counselling Services Location: Needles Hall (NH), second floor

Health Services Location: Health Services (HS)

Phone (for both): 519‑888‑4096

Email: counselling@uwaterloo.ca or hsforms@uwaterloo.ca (non-urgent only)

“I love counselling services — they are so helpful and try to help as much as they can,” says Blessing Olawale, a second-year honours science student, reflecting on her experience accessing support.

WUSA Mates: Sometimes, it’s easier to talk to another student. That’s where Mates (Mentor Assistance Through Education and Support) comes in. It is an ideal service for undergraduate students looking to talk through academic stress, relationship issues, loneliness, or general life concerns in a relaxed setting. Mates, run by WUSA (Waterloo Undergraduate Student Association), offers one-on-one support from student volunteers. They’re not professionals, but they’re trained to listen and can help connect students to other resources when needed.

Location: UW: SLC 1116 St. Jerome’s University: Sweeney Hall 1012 Renison University College: Link Inclusion Lounge 1401

Email: mates@wusa.ca

Empower Me: For students who need support outside of business hours or who prefer a remote/multilingual setting, Empower Me is a 24/7 mental health service provided through UW’s health plan. It is accessible even during co-op terms or holidays. Here, students can speak with licensed counsellors, psychologists, or life coaches – No referral is needed. Appointments are typically available within 24 hours, and urgent sessions can also be arranged when necessary.

Additional Support is provided through the app. Download the ‘Dialogue’ app and register using Waterloo credentials.

Here 24/7 and Good2Talk: If you need to talk to someone urgently or outside UW hours, helplines are available around the clock. These helplines are perfect for students who may not know what type of help they need, are feeling emotionally unsafe, or simply want to talk through a moment of distress without judgment.

Here 24/7: 1‑844‑437‑3247

This helpline offers mental health, addictions, and crisis services in the Waterloo-Wellington region.



Good2Talk: Call 1‑866‑925‑5454 or text GOOD2TALKON to 686868

It is a free helpline for Ontario post-secondary students offering confidential support and service referrals.

AccessAbility Services: This service provides customized academic accommodations for students with documented mental health concerns. For these services, students must submit documentation from a licensed professional and complete an intake meeting to create a support plan. Accommodations may include deadline extensions, modified exam formats, reduced course loads, or assistive technology.

Location: Needles Hall (NH), Room 1401

Phone: 519‑888‑4567 ext. 35082

Email: access@uwaterloo.ca

Multi-Faith & Spirituality Resource Team: Not all students seek therapy – some prefer support rooted in spirituality, faith, or cultural identity. UW here offers connections with chaplains from many traditions, including Christian (Evangelical, Catholic, Reformed, Anglican, Mennonite, and Eastern Orthodox), Muslim, Jewish, Hindu, and Sikh. The team supports students of all (or no) faiths through direct, private conversations grounded in personal belief systems. To connect with a chaplain directly, students can email the faith coordinator who aligns with their tradition or interest. These contacts can be found by visiting https://uwaterloo.ca/multi-faith-spirituality-resource-team/contacts.

In addition to one-on-one chaplaincy support, UW provides a wide network of inclusive, accessible multi-faith spaces across campus where students can pray, meditate, reflect, or simply take a quiet moment. These are open to all students regardless of religious background. Some may require booking or may have limited access based on the time or building policies — students are encouraged to check availability in advance if needed. Current locations of multi-faith spaces across campus can be found by visiting ​​https://uwaterloo.ca/multi-faith-spirituality-resource-team/multi-faith-spaces-campus

The Doro app: Students looking to manage their mental health independently can download Doro, a wellness app developed by a UW student. It offers daily check-ins, mood tracking, CBT-based journaling prompts, and skill-building resources. Doro is available to all students through UW’s recommended app platforms. It’s ideal for those who want to track their well-being over time or supplement other forms of care.

Emergency support: There are plenty of emergency options available for students experiencing suicidal thoughts, safety concerns, or intense emotional distress. Additionally, Campus Wellness helps with post-crisis follow-ups when needed. If you or someone you know needs urgent support, the following services can help.