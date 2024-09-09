  • Local News

    New AI addition to assist students seeking living accommodations

    Justin Gec

    | September 9, 2024

  • Campus News

    Dillon Francis concert coming to UW this weekend

    Mariam Naim

    | September 4, 2024

  • Campus News

    How to take care of your mental health: Advice from upper years and UW staff

    Isabella McKenzie

    | September 3, 2024

Latest

  • A completed crossword puzzle. The grid features various vertical and horizontal words intersecting, with clues for each entry surrounding the grid. Some visible solutions include "AREPA," "DATA," "GLOW," "CHEM LAB," "RED ROBE," and "PONTIFIC.

    Distractions

    Orientation crossword solutions

    Zoe Cushman

    | September 3, 2024

    Orientation edition crossword solutions.

  • A magazine cover titled "Imprint" for the March 2024 publication features a vibrant, surrealistic illustration of an ocean filled with floating planets, stars, and clouds against a colorful sky. Featured articles include "Mental health: For students by students," "The art of killing time between classes," and more.

    What’s Inside

    • Mental health groups by students, for students
    • 2024 grads reflect on their UW journey
    • OPINION: Why we should be humble about this years election voter turnout
    • ENVigorate celebrates 10-year anniversary










  • Arts & Life

    Connecting with nature

    Bethany Helaine Poltl

    | September 3, 2024

    Six greenspaces to check out on and off campus.

About Imprint

Imprint is the official student newspaper of the University of Waterloo. It is an editorially independent newspaper published by the Waterloo Undergraduate Student Association.

