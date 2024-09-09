Latest
Local News
Justin Gec
| September 9, 2024
ACCOMMOD8U has developed a fully autonomous AI robot to assist with the September rush of students moving back to Waterloo.
Campus News
Isabella McKenzie
| September 7, 2024
UW announced that it is developing a new Campus Plan to shape the university's physical growth to make it more supportive of academic excellence, mobility, and inclusivity.
Campus News
Isabella McKenzie
| September 6, 2024
After a year of operation, WUSA announced that its pilot bus service to UW’s Stratford School of Interaction Design and Business will become a permanent service starting this fall.
Arts & Life
Mariam Naim
| September 3, 2024
Think about all the places you’ll go during your time at UW.
Arts & Life
Sophie Smith
| September 3, 2024
A list of coffee shops at UW.
Arts & Life
Mariam Naim
| September 3, 2024
A list of food options across campus.
About Imprint
Imprint is the official student newspaper of the University of Waterloo. It is an editorially independent newspaper published by the Waterloo Undergraduate Student Association.
