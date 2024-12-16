16 days of activism against gender-based violence campaign

UW and the Sexual Violence Prevention & Response Office (SVPRO) participated in the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence alongside Kitchener-Waterloo organizations, university partners, different levels of government, and communities throughout the world.

The theme this year was Come Together, Act Now, which showcased the significance of involving everyone in Canada, particularly men and boys, in changing social norms and behaviours that contribute to gender-based violence. The goal of the campaign is to remind everyone that we each have a role in ending gender-based violence through our everyday actions and commitments.

The 16 Days of Activism campaign started on Nov. 25, which was International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and ended on Dec. 10, which was Human Rights Day. Students and staff on campus were involved in the campaign by joining the various SVPRO initiatives during the 16 days. Some initiatives included a WUSA and SVPRO collaborative event called Chill & Craft. The event had many activities aimed for students to take a break from the exam grind, such as crafting and doodling. On Dec. 6, the engineering faculty held a ceremony and a moment of silence for the 14 women who were murdered in a gender-based act of violence at l’École Polytechnique de Montréal.

Everyone also had the opportunity to volunteer with organizations on campus or NGOs that work to end gender-based violence. There was also online discussion about the topic with hashtags #16Days and #Purple4Prevention, which was aimed to increase awareness and solidarity against gender based violence.