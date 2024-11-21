Affordable adventures this weekend in Waterloo

This week, Waterloo offers an exciting mix of events, from engaging cultural performances to creative gatherings and thrilling entertainment. It’s the perfect time to unwind and have a good time before the stress of finals kicks in.

Special Events

TH’OWXIYA The Hungry Feast Dish

Date: Nov. 19-23, 2 p.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Location: Theatre of the Arts, Modern Languages, UW

Cost: General public $15, students & seniors $10

Experience the captivating tale of Th’owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish, a story rooted in Kwantlen First Nation traditions. This theatrical performance weaves together masks, song, and dance to tell the journey of Kw’at’el, a hungry mouse who must save his family from the formidable spirit Th’owxiya. Drawing parallels to folklore like Hansel and Gretel, this tale explores themes of responsibility, forgiveness, and courage as Kw’at’el embarks on a quest filled with wisdom and danger. Perfect for those seeking a meaningful cultural experience.

Arts Semi-Formal – Secret Soirée

Date: Nov. 22, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Location: Silver Lake Ballroom, Delta Hotels Waterloo, 110 Erb St. W.,

Cost: Free for UW students

Distance: 15-minute ION-ride from UW Station

Experience an evening of elegance and intrigue at A Secret Soirée. Hosted in the Silver Lake Ballroom at Delta Hotels, the night features a selection of delicious snacks, a cash bar with handcrafted drinks (your first drink is included), and a dance floor for celebration. Save the date and grab your tickets!

KWLT Presents Romeo and Juliet: a cyberpunk story

Date: Nov. 22, 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Location: Kitchener-Waterloo Little Theatre, 9 Princess St. E., Waterloo

Cost: $22.63 – $27.96

Distance: 17-minute ION ride from UW station

Step into a cyberpunk take on Romeo & Juliet, where love clashes with rebellion in a dystopian future of neon lights and corporate power struggles. Two teens, caught between rival dynasties, risk everything with the help of a mysterious Holy AI. Expect high-energy action, sword fights, and a story of love and survival in a tech-driven world.

Note: The Nov. 29 show includes COVID precautions with masks and limited capacity. Advisory for flashing lights, intense violence, and sensitive themes, including character suicide.

St. Jacobs Sparkles

Date: Nov. 21-24

Location: The Village of St. Jacobs

Distance: 30-minute 19 bus-ride from UW Station

St. Jacobs Sparkles is back, bringing festive cheer to the village with extended shopping hours, seasonal treats, and live music. From November 14-17 and 21-24, shops throughout St. Jacobs will offer special deals, while visitors can enjoy strolling carolers, meet Santa at Home Furniture on Sundays, and warm up at the Fire Fighter Burn Barrel. This charming holiday tradition brings seasonal cheer to St. Jacobs with festive shopping, live music, and cozy community events.

Drag Bingo Brunch – Abe Erb – Waterloo

Date: Nov. 24, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: ABE ERB – Uptown Waterloo, 15 King St. S.

Cost: Pre-sale: $15 each, or two for $25. At the door: $20 (if available)

Distance: 12-minute ION ride from UW Station

End your weekend with Drag Bingo Brunch where a unique blend of bingo and drag performances take the stage. The event features four rounds of bingo, along with entertaining acts by Crystal Quartz, a performer with a vibrant stage presence. Doors open at noon, and seating is first-come, first-served. Enjoy a relaxed afternoon with good food, fun prizes, and a lively atmosphere.

Always Around

Pin Up Arcade Bar

Location: 247 King St. N. Unit 8, basement level

Cost: $10 – $20

Distance: 13-minute bus ride from UW Station

Pin Up is a lively mix of a bar and an arcade, offering retro gaming fun alongside your favourite drinks. Family-friendly until 10 p.m., this is the perfect spot for a casual night out with friends.

Galaxy Cinemas Waterloo

Location: Galaxy Cinemas Waterloo, 550 King St. N., Waterloo,

Cost: Varies

Distance: 19-minute ION ride from UW Station

Galaxy Cinemas is screening Wicked this weekend, a new musical that tells the backstory of the witches of Oz. Featuring Ariana Grande as Glinda, the film offers a fresh perspective on a classic story with fabulous music.

Bad Axe Throwing

Location: 321 Weber St. N., Waterloo

Cost: $30 per person (walk-in student promotion: $19.99)

Distance: 13-minute bus ride from UW Station

For an exciting, unconventional night out, give axe throwing a try. Bad Axe offers a 45-minute session with expert guidance to perfect your technique. Whether you’re looking for a fun date night or a group activity, this will add some thrill to your plans.

24 Billiards

Location: 372 King St. N., Waterloo

Distance: 10-minute 201 bus-ride from UW Station

24Billiards offers high-quality billiards venues with smart, self-service setups. Their tables, which include American pool, Chinese pool, and snooker, meet international standards and are used for major events. With a focus on comfort and modern amenities, 24Billiards provides a space for both casual play and competitions.