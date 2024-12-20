Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

As the season shifts and the days grow shorter, Waterloo offers a range of experiences that encourage festivity and warmth. This week’s events highlight community traditions, creative outlets, and opportunities to reflect on shared experiences.

Into the Woods JR

Date: Dec. 20-21

Location: The Registry Theatre, 122 Frederick St., Kitchener

Cost: $20

Distance: 25-minute ION-ride from UW station

ActOUT! Kitchener-Waterloo Children’s Drama Workshop presents Into the Woods JR., a musical adaptation of classic Brothers Grimm tales by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine. Featuring well-known characters like Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Witch, this production weaves together multiple stories that highlight the unexpected outcomes of pursuing one’s wishes.

Gingerbread House Making Class at Kitchener Market

Date: Dec. 20- 21

Location: Kitchener Farmer’s Market, 300 King St. E., Kitchener

Cost: $50

Distance: 25-minute ION ride from UW station

The Marketplace Workshop is hosting a gingerbread house-building session, providing all the essentials — pre-assembled gingerbread houses, icing, and a variety of candy decorations. Families are encouraged to bring their creativity while following step-by-step guidance from Chef Nicole and her team. Adults should stay to assist children as they craft their designs. When finished, houses will be boxed up to take home.

Improv Comedy at KWLT

Date: Dec. 20, 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Location: 9 Princess St. E. Waterloo

Cost: $12

Distance: 17-min ION-ride from UW Station

A local improv group will perform an end-of-year show, creating comedy sketches on the spot from audience suggestions. Proceeds from the event will support KWLT, the community theatre company. This is an opportunity to enjoy an evening of laughter while contributing to local arts.

Winter Solstice / Yule Spiritual Circle – Waterloo

Date: Dec. 20 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Location: 1883 Sawmill Rd. Conestogo

Cost: $37

Distance: 1 hour 202 bus ride from University Ave. / Phillip

A Winter Solstice gathering offers an opportunity to explore the ancient pagan and Wiccan traditions of Yule, connecting the longest night of the year with its spiritual significance. In this event, you can experience guided meditations, seasonal rituals, and energy work, all while learning about the roots of modern holiday customs. The ticket includes a group solstice ritual, insights into Yule’s historical influence, crystals and crystal jewelry valued at over $30, a personal tarot or oracle card reading, and a DIY intention jar activity with crystals and herbs.

Beginner Line Dance Class

Date: Dec. 20

Location: 92 King St. S. Waterloo

Cost: Free

Distance: 15-minute ION ride from UW station.

Remix Swing is hosting a free dance class and holiday party, introducing participants to line dance and West Coast Swing. No experience is required. On December 20, 2024, a beginner line dance class runs from 6:45 – 7:30 p.m., followed by a beginner West Coast Swing class from 7:30 p.m. – 8:15 p.m., and a holiday social dance and potluck from 8:15 p.m. – 11 p.m. at 92 King St. S., Waterloo (above The Works). Guests are asked to bring indoor shoes or go in socks; outdoor shoes aren’t allowed. Contributions to the potluck are welcome.

Walk with Grief: Quiet Vigil for Gaza

Date: Dec. 21

Location: Kitchener Market Steps, King at Cedar St., Kitchener

Distance: 24-minute ION-ride from UW Station

Cost: Free

A quiet march is being held to acknowledge the violence and loss of life in Palestine and provide a space for collective grief. This event is intended as a solemn recognition of ongoing suffering and an opportunity for participants to stand together in shared mourning.