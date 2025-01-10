Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

As the new year begins, Kitchener and Waterloo offer a diverse range of gatherings and activities — from sports to music to creative workshops. It’s a great time to explore something different, get inspired, and kick off the year with new experiences around town.

Special Events

Indie Music Night

Date: Jan. 10, 7 p.m.

Location: Maxwell’s, 35 University Ave. E., Unit 2

Cost: $10-$15

Distance: 25-minute ION-ride from UW station

Indie Music Night returns to Maxwell’s on Friday, Jan. 10, featuring a lineup of local talent: Maria Gabriella & Corduroy Blue, Amelia Maxwell, Ayesha Ahad, and The Peaks. Doors open at 7 p.m. with music starting at 7:30 p.m. It’s a chance to enjoy emerging indie acts in a laid-back environment.

Pop Therapy in Concert

Date: Jan. 10 – Jan. 12

Location: Humanities Theatre, Hagey Hall, 200 University Ave. W.

Cost: $38.79

Pop Therapy in Concert brings together over 150 adult performers and a live band to deliver a high-energy show filled with chart-topping hits. Expect songs made famous by acts like the Spice Girls, Backstreet Boys, Meghan Trainor, Journey, Sarah McLachlan, Fleetwood Mac, and more.

Sensory Saturday & Family Sunday

Date: Jan. 10-11

Location: 9 Princess St. E. Waterloo

Cost: Free

Distance: 35-min ION-ride from UW Station

Sensory Saturday offers an accessible gallery experience for neurodiverse visitors or anyone who prefers a sensory-friendly setting. This includes people on the autism spectrum or those with sensory processing needs. Family Sunday welcomes guests of all ages for a relaxed afternoon of creativity and conversation. Spend time in the Community Access Space, discuss art, and enjoy hands-on projects that bring generations together.

Kitchener Rangers vs Brampton Steelheads

Date: Jan. 10, 7 p.m

Location: The Aud, 400 East Ave., Kitchener

Cost: $22- $26

Distance: 35-minute ION-ride from UW Station

Cheer on the Kitchener Rangers as they face off against the Brampton Steelheads in a game of ice hockey. This event is perfect for hockey fans, families, or anyone looking for a high energy night out in Kitchener.

Handcraft Your Love: Create Your Own Valentine’s Pottery Mug

Date: Jan. 11

Location: 300 King St. E., Kitchener

Cost: $55

Distance: 25-minute ION ride from UW Station

Craft a personalized tea or coffee mug from scratch in this hands-on session. Perfect as a gift or keepsake, you’ll learn basic pottery techniques under the guidance of an experienced instructor. All materials are included, and firing and glazing are handled for you, ensuring your mug is finished, food-safe, and ready to use. Spaces are limited — register soon to make this Valentine’s a memorable one.