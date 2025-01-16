Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

This weekend in Waterloo, the calendar is packed with unforgettable experiences. With a touch of music, movement, and meaningful moments, it’s a week that invites you to explore, connect, and enjoy the vibrant energy of the city.

Special Events

Fashion for Change: Theme Reveal Party

Date: Jan. 17, 9pm

Location: Maxwell’s, 35 University Ave. E., Waterloo

Cost: $10

Distance: 20-minute ION-ride from UW station

Celebrate 15 years of Fashion for Change (FC) at the Theme Release Party on Jan. 17 at Maxwell’s, Waterloo’s premier concert and event venue! The evening will highlight past show themes, featuring music, games, and a DJ to keep the energy high. It’s a fabulous chance to dance, connect with friends, and be there for the exciting countdown to reveal the Winter Showcase theme, coming in March. Dress on theme and enjoy a night filled with prizes, drinks, and memories as FC marks their special anniversary!

Shoshana Telner, piano

Date: Jan. 17, 7 p.m.

Location: Keffer Memorial Chapel, Wilfrid Laurier University, 75 University Ave. W., Waterloo

Cost: $10 for students

Distance: 13-minute 19 bus ride from UW Station

Canadian pianist Shoshana Telner, known for her “sparkling technique” (Le Droit) and performances “full of fire and warmth” (The New York Times), is bringing her talents to Waterloo on Jan. 17. It’s an exciting opportunity to witness a world-class musician who has performed with prestigious orchestras like the Québec Symphony and the Boston Classical Orchestra.

Red Hot Ramble

Date: Jan 17, 8 p.m.

Location: The Jazz Room at the Huether Hotel, 59 King St. N., Waterloo

Cost: $25

Distance: 16-min ION-ride from UW Station

True to their Louisiana-inspired motto, “Come as you are, leave different,” Red Hot Ramble promises an evening of transformation through rhythm, melody, and the pure magic of shared moments. From the lively spirit of traditional jazz to the deep groove of funk, every note tells a story of love and loss, of joy and resilience. For a vibrant night that’s equal parts celebration and catharsis, join in on Red Hot Ramble guaranteed unforgettable performance.

Walk with Grief: Silent vigil for Gaza

Date: Jan 18, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location: Kitchener Market, 300 King St. E., Kitchener

Cost: Free

Distance: 25-minute ION ride from UW station.

A weekly quiet march offers a space for reflection and solidarity, honoring lives lost and expressing grief over the violence in Palestine.

KW Titans vs. London Lightning

Date: Jan 19, 2 p.m.

Location: The Aud, 400 East Ave., Kitchener

Cost: $25- $95

Distance: 35-minute ION-ride from UW Station

Cheer on the KW Titans as they face off against the London Lightning in a game of basketball. This event is perfect for basketball fans, families, or anyone looking for a high energy night out in Kitchener.