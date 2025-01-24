Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

This week, celebrate creativity, culture, and the season with an array of activities to brighten the winter days.

15 Personal Colour Analysis (Featuring W10 Colours Inc.)

Date: Jan. 24, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Location: SLC Multipurpose room

Cost: $30

Discover the art of personal colour analysis right here on campus with sessions tailored to help you find your best colours, undertones, and complementary styles. This term, the Beauty Club has partnered with W10 Colours Inc to offer twice as many slots as before, giving more students the chance to explore their unique colour palettes at an affordable price. For just $30 — a fraction of the typical cost — you’ll get a 15-minute session uncovering insights like your undertones (warm, cool, or neutral), whether gold or silver suits you best, and which seasonal palette brings out your natural glow. Tickets are final sale and first-come, first-served, but you can transfer them to another UW student if needed. Just ensure the new attendee brings your ticket to the session.

Yuk Yuks on Tour – Comedy Show

Date: Jan. 24, 9 p.m.

Location: Kingpin Bowlounge, 425 Bingemans Centre Dr., Kitchener

Cost: $20

Distance: 50-minute ION ride from UW Station

Bingemans offers a night of laughs with a stellar lineup of comedians bringing their unique perspectives and wit to the stage. Headlining the evening is Dom Paré, whose blend of magnetic charisma, clever writing, and laugh-out-loud observations has earned him accolades across North America. Supporting the night is middle act Ronald Hae, whose comedy draws on his experiences with Asian culture, teaching, and family life.

Winterloo

Date: Jan. 25, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: Uptown Waterloo BIA, 100 Regina St. S. #160

Cost: Free

Distance: 13-minute ION-ride from UW Station

Winterloo, Waterloo’s annual winter festival, returns on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. This free event offers a variety of winter-themed activities for all ages across uptown Waterloo. At Waterloo Public Square, you can watch skilled ice carvers in action, skate on the outdoor rink, and enjoy live music from DJ King Kadeem. There’s also a chance to warm up with coffee and snacks from the Hissing Goose Coffee Roasters food truck. You’ll also find maple taffy, food trucks, giant games, and music from CKMS-FM Radio Waterloo. It’s a relaxed and fun way to enjoy the winter season in the heart of the city.

Gung Haggis Fat Choy

Date: Jan 25, 6:45 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Location: Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum, 10 Huron Rd. Kitchener

Cost: $28

Distance: 55-minute ION ride from UW station.

Join the FRIENDS of Waterloo Region Museums for a unique fundraising event that brings together two traditions — Chinese New Year and Scottish Robbie Burns Day. Inspired by the successful “Gung Haggis Fat Choy” in Vancouver, this fusion celebration features a blend of cultural performances and food tastings. The Grand River Chinese Orchestra will be performing along with the spirited performances of Scantily Plaid, and other special guests. Expect bagpipes, lion dancers, and highland dancers all in one evening. Refreshments include a variety of food and soft drink samples showcasing flavors from both Chinese and Scottish cultures.

Glasstime & Claytime

Date: Jan 26, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: Canadian Clay and Glass Gallery, 25 Caroline St. N. Waterloo

Cost: $35

Distance: 13-minute ION-ride from UW Station

In the fused glass workshop, you can craft a beautiful coaster, window hanging, or necklace pendant. Experiment with colors and textures, and watch your design come to life after it’s kiln fired. Each ticket includes one glass item, with the option to add more pieces for $15. A quick lesson from the instructor will guide you through the process, but the design is all yours. For the clay enthusiasts, there will be a lesson on hand-building techniques to create anything from a plate or mug to a plant pot or ring holder. These functional pieces are both microwave and dishwasher-safe, and you’ll have the chance to decorate them. Both workshops emphasize the joy of making over perfection. Make sure to take photos of your work to help you identify your creation when it’s ready for pickup in a few weeks.