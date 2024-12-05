Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

Getting in the holiday spirit? Waterloo has you covered this weekend with a range of events to help you unwind and celebrate the season. Whether you’re looking to do some holiday shopping, enjoy a festive performance, or explore unique markets, there’s plenty happening around the city to get you in the festive mood.

Special Events

Uptown Waterloo Winter Wonderland

Date: Dec. 6-7

Location: Uptown Waterloo

Cost: Free

Distance: 15-minute ION-ride from UW station

The holiday season is kicking off in Uptown Waterloo with Winter Wonderland this weekend. This two-day celebration features festive activities, unique shopping opportunities, and special promotions from uptown businesses. There will be a tree lighting ceremony, pop-up artisan market and a self-guided tour of winter-themed art displayed on the windows of uptown businesses.

KrampusKINDL 2024

Date: Dec. 6-8

Location: 44 Gaukel Street First Floor Kitchener

Cost: $10

Distance: 18-minute ION ride from UW station

KrampusKindl, now in its eighth year, offers a unique holiday experience in downtown Kitchener. Featuring artists and vendors specializing in unconventional gifts like Krampus-themed cards, quirky ornaments, and original artwork, the event provides a creative twist on the holiday season. Located a short walk from the Christkindl Market, it’s a free, walk-in event with parking available on Joseph Street.

The Stories We Tell Ourselves – Magic Show by Rahul Menon

Date: Dec. 7, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Location: Arts Lecture Hall (AL 116), UW

Cost: $20

Rahul Menon’s first Canadian magic show, The Stories We Tell Ourselves, promises an evening of wonder, storytelling, and sleight-of-hand performances. All ticket proceeds going to the SickKids Foundation. For those who find the ticket price steep, Rahul offers options to make the show more accessible, including discounted tickets or the ability to use a donation receipt from another charity as your ticket. Join in for a magical evening that supports a meaningful cause.

The Most Excellent and Lamentable Tragedy of Romeo and Juliet: a cyberpunk story

Date: Dec. 7-8, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: Kitchener-Waterloo Little Theatre, 9 Princess St. E

Cost: $22.63 – $27.96

Distance: 18-minute 12 bus ride from University Ave. / Phillip

Two star-crossed lovers from feuding families navigate a world of cybernetics and the guidance of the Holy AI as they attempt to escape their fate. This adaptation combines Shakespearean tragedy with the grit and allure of a cyberpunk future with a talented cast ready to bring this electrifying vision to life. Content warnings: flashing lights and images, violence, sounds of gunfire, death, blood (symbolic), emotional abuse, and suicide.

Ghosts of Christmas Past

Date: Dec. 7

Location: Schneider Haus National Historic Site, 466 Queen St. S.

Cost: $36

Distance: 27-minute ION ride from UW station.

Discover the shadowy side of the holiday season with Ghosts of Christmas Past. This candlelit tour of a historic home delves into the eerie figures and tales that haunt winter’s longest night. Along the way, there will be themed refreshments and an opportunity to connect with medium Diana for tarot reading. Each visit lasts 60-90 minutes

Christmas Market

Date: Dec. 8, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: The Royal Canadian Legion Waterloo Branch 530 (Waterloo Legion)

Cost: Free admission

Distance: 20-min 201 bus ride from UW station

The Christmas Market will feature local vendors offering unique gifts, handmade crafts, and festive treats. It’s an opportunity to explore a variety of items and support small businesses during the holiday season.

Wonders of Winter

Date: Nov. 30 – Jan. 4

Location: Waterloo Park, 50 Young St. W., Waterloo

Distance: 20-minute walk from UW Station

Cost: Free

Waterloo Park lights up with over 120 colourful displays featuring more than 100,000 lights. The festive magic runs nightly from opening night through December, wrapping up at midnight on New Year’s Day.