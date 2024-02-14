February crossword solutions

The following are solutions to the crossword published in the February 2024 magazine edition of Imprint:
ACROSS
1 DSLR
5 Seat
9 Baeed
14 Rhea
15 Alta
16 Allen
17 Moat
18 Natl
19 Sacks
20 Old Ironsides
23 Metoo
24 SOS
25 Map
28 Monae
30 AMS
31 Vile
32 Amrita
34 Villa
35 Valentines Day
38 Coned
39 Westie
40 Pits
41 Rar
42 Agora
45 Srs
46 Sis
47 Neera
49 Cannabis shop
53 Dates
56 Tras
57 Soma
58 Erode
59 Mari
60 Amar
61 Mates
62 Ends
63 Yest
DOWN
1 Dr Mom
2 Sholem
3 Lead to
4 Rationales
5 Sano
6 Elan
7 Atts
8 Talismans
9 Bases
10 Alas
11 Alc
12 Eek
13 DNS
21 Roamed
22 Dos
25 Mila
26 Ally
27 Pea
29 Ern
30 Atier
31 Video essay
33 It wasnt me
34 Vsigns
35 Voir
36 Ants
37 ETA
38 CPS
41 Rin
43 Rehome
44 Aromas
46 Sases
48 Apart
49 Cede
50 Aran
51 Bard
52 Isis
53 Dem
54 Ara
55 Tot