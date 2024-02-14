February crossword solutions

The following are solutions to the crossword published in the February 2024 magazine edition of Imprint:

ACROSS

1 DSLR

5 Seat

9 Baeed

14 Rhea

15 Alta

16 Allen

17 Moat

18 Natl

19 Sacks

20 Old Ironsides

23 Metoo

24 SOS

25 Map

28 Monae

30 AMS

31 Vile

32 Amrita

34 Villa

35 Valentines Day

38 Coned

39 Westie

40 Pits

41 Rar

42 Agora

45 Srs

46 Sis

47 Neera

49 Cannabis shop

53 Dates

56 Tras

57 Soma

58 Erode

59 Mari

60 Amar

61 Mates

62 Ends

63 Yest

DOWN

1 Dr Mom

2 Sholem

3 Lead to

4 Rationales

5 Sano

6 Elan

7 Atts

8 Talismans

9 Bases

10 Alas

11 Alc

12 Eek

13 DNS

21 Roamed

22 Dos

25 Mila

26 Ally

27 Pea

29 Ern

30 Atier

31 Video essay

33 It wasnt me

34 Vsigns

35 Voir

36 Ants

37 ETA

38 CPS

41 Rin

43 Rehome

44 Aromas

46 Sases

48 Apart

49 Cede

50 Aran

51 Bard

52 Isis

53 Dem

54 Ara

55 Tot