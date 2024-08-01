Paws and relax: Destress with Dogs event brings comfort to Waterloo students

On July 31, the SLC was transformed into a puppy haven as students gathered for the highly anticipated Destress with Dogs event. Organized in collaboration with National Service Dogs (NSD) and hosted jointly by the Women’s Centre and RAISE, the event aimed to provide a much needed mental health break during the stressful exam season.

From 12-1 p.m., the SLC multipurpose room buzzed with joy as students interacted with the friendly service dogs-in-training. The event not only offered a unique opportunity for students to destress but also provided invaluable socialization for the dogs, helping them prepare for their future roles.

Lynn Davidson, a trainer from NSD, attended the event with NSB Grumman, a service dog in advanced university training. Davidson explained the significance of these events for the dogs, saying, “These events are essential for helping our dogs gain confidence and adjust to working in public settings.”

NSD operates a comprehensive training program for their service dogs, starting from the first few days after birth. “We have our own breeding program, predominantly labs, and lab crosses, trained over two years for various roles,” Lynn shared. “Our flagship program trains service dogs for military veterans and first responders with PTSD, as well as for agencies working with trauma victims in higher education, justice, and peer support.”

The Women’s Centre and RAISE hosted this event to address mental health concerns among students. “It’s a stressful time due to exam season,” noted Emma, a coordinator at the Women’s Centre. “Events like these provide a therapeutic break for students, offering the healing powers of paws to brighten their day.”

This event is just one of the many initiatives by the Women’s Centre this term, which also included a mug painting night and a feminist trivia session. However, as Emma pointed out, “the dogs are always the biggest attraction.”

For those interested in getting involved with the Women’s Centre, there are both paid and volunteer positions available for the fall term. Students can apply through the WUSA job portal.

Events like Destress with Dogs highlight the university’s commitment to student well-being, offering a perfect blend of fun and therapy to help students navigate the pressures of academic life. As the dogs wagged away worries and spread joy, it was evident that this initiative was a resounding success, providing a pawsitive impact on all who attended.