Recipe: cold carrot cake bites

During the hot summer days, the last thing I want is a steamy, hot cake straight out of the oven. Inspired by the recent release of Alison Roman’s cold carrot cake recipe, the craving for carrot cake has been on my mind. So why not, cold carrot cake and better yet, in bitesize?

Tools

Muffin/cupcake pan

2 large mixing bowls

Spatula

Cake Ingredients (slightly altered from Roman’s recipe)

3 eggs

1 ½ cup of carrots, peeled and grated

1 ¼ cup of all-purpose flour

1 ½ tsp of ground cinnamon

1 tsp of baking soda

1 tsp of baking powder

1 tsp of salt

¾ cup of brown sugar

⅔ cup of sour cream or Greek yogurt

4 tbsp of melted unsalted butter, slightly cooled

¼ cup of olive oil

Frosting Ingredients

1 cup of softened cream cheese

½ cup of powdered sugar

A pinch of salt

Optional: chopped nuts and dates, demerara sugar

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 °F. Lightly butter the muffin pan to prevent the cake from sticking once baked. In separate large mixing bowls, combine the dry ingredients in one and the wet ingredients in another. Then combine the two mixtures by gently folding the wet ingredients into the dry. Add the grated carrots and mix until you have an even batter. Pour the mixture into the pan and bake for 40-45 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out dry when inserted.

To make the frosting, combine the cream cheese, powdered sugar, and salt. Once the cake bites have cooled, spread the frosting onto the cake alongside the optional toppings. Place the cake in the fridge for about three to four hours to further cool, then serve.

It might sound a bit tedious to chill the carrot cake bites however, I assure you the coldness provides the optimal experience of biting in moist and fudgy cake, similar to a cake pop. Thank me later.