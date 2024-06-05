Waterloo women’s hockey players set sights on the 2024 PWHL draft

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) is setting up for its second annual draft, set to take place on June 10, 2024 in Minnesota. Given that the league is extremely new, with the first season occurring just last year, there is no doubt that this draft will be thrilling. Players from around the world will be vying for a spot on one of the six teams, including three of Waterloo’s very own women’s hockey team players.

Leah Herrfort, Sarah Irwin, and Paige Rynne are just three of 35 Canadian college women’s hockey players who have declared for the 2024 PWHL draft. Over 160 talented players from across the globe have elected to enter the draft, competing for just 42 spots.

Within this past year, the PWHL has quickly established itself as a prominent platform for women’s professional hockey. The league was formed after the collapse of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League in 2019 with the purpose of providing more opportunities and professionalism in women’s hockey. It also serves as an alternative to moving overseas to play the beloved game.

Among all the talented athletes entering the draft this year is Paige Rynne, a recent graduate who has made significant contributions to her team and is now looking forward to the next chapter in her hockey career.

Rynne’s journey in hockey began at a young age, inspired by her older brother. “I got dragged along to a lot of his hockey games,” she shared, reminiscing about her early days playing ball hockey with him and his friends and adventures with Timbits hockey. “I played boys hockey… growing up,” she said, mentioning an anecdote of being stuck in a little back room to change because there was no girl changing room facility.

Rynne’s path to the draft has been led with notable achievements and experiences. She spent five years playing at the University of New Hampshire on a full-ride scholarship before transferring to UW to pursue her master’s degree while playing her remaining years of eligibility. Her time at Waterloo has been marked by significant accomplishments, including winning Waterloo’s first ever Ontario Hockey League championship and subsequent appearances at the national championships.

Reflecting on her years spent at Waterloo, Rynne expressed gratitude for the support from her teammates and coaches. “UW has helped me gain confidence… coming here as a leader on and off the ice,” she said. Her leadership and skills were instrumental to Waterloo’s success, culminating in winning the McCaw Cup and making history for the UW women’s hockey team.

As Rynne prepares for the draft, she is excited about the prospect of playing at a professional level. “I think playing at a professional level is really exciting… it’s a good challenge and faster game,” she stated. Her dedication to the sport and her aspirations to continue playing at the highest level underscores her passion and commitment to hockey.

With the draft just around the corner, Rynne is focused on training and improving her game. She acknowledged the importance of leaning on her support group and maintaining a perspective that keeps her grounded amid the pressures of the draft. “At the end of the day, it’s a choice to be here… I’m choosing to keep playing hockey,” she said, demonstrating her resolve and love for the game.

The PWHL draft represents a significant milestone not only for the league but also for players like Rynne, who have dedicated their lives to hockey. As the draft unfolds in Minnesota, the excitement and anticipation surrounding the event will undoubtedly highlight the promising future of women’s professional hockey.