What to do during reading week

Whether you’re heading out of town or staying around KW, reading week is a great opportunity to get some much-needed rest and relaxation. Here are a few ideas about how to make the most of the upcoming break.

Make use of campus buildings

If you’re staying in Waterloo for the week, why not take advantage of a relatively empty campus to get some work done? DP and DC are both open during reading week, so bring along some reading (for school or for fun) and enjoy an extra-quiet library experience. Study spots in SLC and the environment buildings are also great options if you’re looking to get ahead on homework.

Find some fall festivities

With the leaves starting to change colour and Halloween just around the corner, reading week is the perfect time to get into the fall spirit. If you’re heading home, be sure to check out your area for activities like fall festivals, apple picking, and haunted houses. If you’re staying in KW, the region offers everything from apple picking to farmers’ markets (located in Kitchener and St. Jacobs).

Catch up on self-care

If you’ve been cramming for midterms or staying up late to finish assignments, make sure to give yourself a break from school this week! Some ideas for self-care include reconnecting with family and friends, catching up on your favourite TV show, heading to the hair salon or a spa, taking a walk outside, or simply just sleeping in.

Entertainment in KW

The KW region offers lots to do if you’re looking to make plans this week. Entertainment venue Centre In The Square offers several concerts over reading week, and Kitchener’s Registry Theatre will be putting on productions of “THE FAMILY CROW: A Muder Mystery,” and “Transit.” Heading to the cinema is another great option, especially with the much-anticipated Eras Tour concert film opening on Oct. 13.

Soak in the outdoors

Take a break from labs and lecture halls by spending some time with nature this reading week. Check out hiking spots in your area for the best places to see fall leaves, have a picnic before it gets too cold, or even do some outdoor window-shopping.

Check out Oktoberfest

With Oktoberfest officially underway in KW, there are plenty more celebrations to attend. Events planned over reading week include DOGtoberfest, Pridetoberfest, and a variety of trivia and dining activities throughout the week.

Hopefully this has given you some inspiration for your reading week! Whatever you decide to do, be sure to take a break from school and have some fun.