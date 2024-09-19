Autumn activities: The Waterloo guide to fall events

The trees are changing colour, the air is getting cooler, and the orientation spirit is back on UW campus. Whether you’re a first-year looking to get more familiar with Waterloo or an upper-year looking for new exciting things to do this fall, we’ve compiled a list of fall activities you can do in Waterloo to make the most of the season.

St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market

St. Jacobs is home to the St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market, Canada’s largest year-round indoor/outdoor farmers’ market! A ten-minute drive or a 30-minute bus ride away from the UW campus, you can enjoy seasonal fresh produce, handmade crafts, and delicious local foods. The St. Jacobs Market is open all year round on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Be sure to also check out the St. Jacobs Market Road Antiques Open Air Antique Fair on Sept. 15 and 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to get some unique antique pieces for your room.

St. Jacobs’ Harvest Hoedown

Head to St. Jacobs to get in the country spirit at the Harvest Hoedown. From 5 p.m to 10 p.m on Sept. 20, enjoy line dancing, live country music, mechanical bull riding, delicious food and drink, local vendors, and much more! Tickets are on sale at stjacobsmarket.com now.

Pumpkin Patches

Pumpkin patches are a great way to get outside and into the spooky season. Pick your perfect pumpkin for your jack o’lantern, roasted pumpkin seeds, pumpkin pie, and more! There are many free pumpkin patches in the Waterloo region; some have handmade items and seasonal decorations. Here are some top-rated pumpkin patches that are nearest to UW campus:

Herrle’s Country Farm Market: While Herrle’s is best known for their fresh strawberry, apple, and corn picking, you can also pick pumpkins and get fresh baked goods from their bakery. Herrle’s is open daily until Oct. 31. Benjamin Tree Farm: Pick out your pumpkin while shopping at over 70 local vendors that offer handmade items and seasonal decor. This patch will run from Sept. 7 to Oct. 31. Good Family Farm: Good Family Farm specializes in a wide variety of pumpkins, squash, gourds, and sweet corn. Check out their selection daily from Sept. 13 to Oct. 31.

Oktoberfest

The renowned Oktoberfest returns for the 56th annual Bavarian Festival from Sept. 27 to Oct. 19. This staple fall event is one where you can drink beer and cocktails, dance, eat authentic German cuisine, shop at local vendors, and see many live performances. Be sure to check out specific Oktoberfest events such as the free family breakfast, the Onkel Hans Food Drive, and many more.

Hiking Trails

Take in the warmth of the fall foliage with a hike through Waterloo’s prettiest trails! Walter Bean Grand River Trail showcases beautiful forests and rivers, and hosts bike trails to encourage physical activity. From the Walter Bean trail you can also access the RIM Park trails. The RIM Park Manulife Sportsplex Trails is a paved path that allows hikers to explore wildlife, plains, forests, and the river running through the RIM Park. Lastly, the Laurel Creek Conservation Area is home to lakes, reservoirs, bike trails, and picnic tables, making it ideal for hiking and picnics.

UW Orientation & Welcome Week

You can’t talk about fall events without mentioning the UW orientation and welcome week. If you registered for the fall 2024 orientation, you can view your personalized orientation schedule in the Portal app calendar. While attendance is not required for these events, they are integral to getting to know the UW campus and your peers.

WUSA’s welcome week is also a student favourite. Events range from first-year-focused events like the first-year fair to events for all students like the well-loved carnival, sex toy bingo, and the clubs and societies fair. In addition, new events are coming this year such as the build-your-own burger event on the Kitchener, Cambridge, and Stratford campuses and the return of concerts to UW’s main campus. Famous DJ and producer Dillon Francis headlined this year, and it’s important to bring your WatCard for these UW events so you can check in.

Lumen Festival

The incredible Lumen Festival is returning to showcase over 30 immersive exhibitions of light, art, and technology across Waterloo from the Waterloo Public Square to Waterloo Park. In addition to a lineup of high-caliber artists, Lumen has also featured collaborations with the Button Factory Arts, Canadian Clay and Glass Gallery, Waterloo Public Library, Mary Allen Studio Tour, Centre for International Governance Innovation, Kazoo!Fest, THEMUSEUM, City of Waterloo Museum, UW’s Department of Fine Arts, Institute for Quantum Computing, and LAUNCH Waterloo. Check out this free event on Sept. 21 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Eerie Events

If you’re trying to get into the Halloween spirit, Bingemans’ Screampark in Kitchener and Canada’s Wonderland’s Halloween Haunt in Vaughan provide horrifying and hair-raising attractions! Bingemans’ Screampark is known for its spooky walk with six attractions to cultivate your darkest fears. Wonderland’s Halloween Haunt is Canada’s largest Halloween event. Famous for its five terrifying scare zones, eight mazes, hundreds of monsters, thrilling night coasters, and live entertainment, this spine-chilling haunt will surely leave you spooked.

Are you wondering how to get to Vaughan for Wonderland’s Halloween Haunt? WUSA’s got you covered. On Oct. 19, WUSA is taking a trip to Halloween Haunt, which includes round-trip transportation, admission to the Halloween Haunt, and access to the park rides from 6:30 p.m. to midnight. Check out wusa.ca to get your tickets.

Have an adventurous autumn, warriors!