Breaking down barriers in research: UW’s inclusive research hub champions EDI in academia

On Oct. 28, UW’s Inclusive Research Resource Hub highlighted its ongoing mission to address systemic barriers, specifically within research, in its “Inclusive Research Tools: Identifying and Addressing Barriers” webinar.

The Hub is a document library composed of important Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) documents that support the UW community in integrating EDI into their research design and teams. The Hub’s work covers four strategic areas: offering specialized guidance on integrating EDI and Indigenous relations, collaborating with change-makers, strengthening equitable practices, and actively breaking down discriminatory barriers in research administration.

During the webinar, the Hub’s Research Equity Advisors, Adrianna Tassone and Calyssa Burke, spoke on potential ways to make your research more inclusive, as well as find, recognize, and work to dismantle barriers in research and research groups.

Tassone emphasized that systemic barriers often stem from ingrained practices and procedures. “These policies or procedures result in unequal access or exclusion, not necessarily out of malicious intent but because they were developed with certain groups in mind, neglecting others,” she explained. “It can be very easy to take these things for granted because they’re just sort of the way things are. They’re the way we do things, and it can be easy just to accept.”

These normalized policies are designed with certain groups in mind and not others. “An example of this would be a policy on using grant funds that doesn’t allow researchers to use money for caregiving so that they can attend conferences,” said Tassone. “Regardless of the intent, it’s people who have dependents who are now going to be harmed by this policy.” These barriers can have long-lasting impacts on these disregarded groups — in this case, career progression for those researchers.

Next, Calyssa Burke highlighted ways to incorporate EDI in your research environment. This includes anonymous surveys to gather feedback about barriers and feelings of belonging. “Using data from surveys can help pinpoint barriers,” Burke explained. “We ask questions like, ‘Have you faced a barrier based on an identity you hold?’ This isn’t about categorizing identities but understanding experiences.”

Burke ended with a call to action: proactive discussions on EDI and co-creating a code of conduct for research teams. “These conversations can be tough but necessary,” Burke said. “Establishing shared principles — like respect, accountability, and curiosity — can make these discussions constructive.”

To conclude the seminar, Tassone reinforced the idea that the responsibility to remove these barriers lies with those in power. “It’s not on those experiencing the barriers to fix them,” she asserted. “While it might take time to make systemic changes, the ultimate goal is justice—where everyone has equal access.”

If you’re interested in learning more about EDI and the Inclusive Research Resource Hub, check out these upcoming webinars: